More snow is set to arrive in parts of the north and Scotland. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Britain could be hit with yet more snow just weeks after Storm Goretti battered parts of the country.

Forecasters have warned that snow and sleet will sweep across the north east where temperatures are likely to plummet. According to the Met Office, the areas that are likely to see snow include Newcastle, Durham, Sunderland and Scotland. The blast of cold will be brought about by the arrival of the Atlantic air, which will increase the chance of snow elsewhere in the country as the week goes on.

A high-pressure cold blast is expected to push in from the east, clashing with Atlantic weather systems. Yellow Met Office warnings for wind have also been issued across the south west of England and parts of Wales for Tuesday. The forecasters have also added that heavy rain will reach the Isles of Scilly before dawn and move east through the day, but say that the strong winds will ease once the band of rain clears.

Further bands of "persistent and heavy rain" may lead to some flooding in parts of Scotland later this week, they say. Its long-range forecast from January 23 to February 1 says: "Throughout this period, the UK will see a battle between Atlantic weather systems attempting to push in from the west while high pressure and colder, drier conditions attempt to exert some influence from the east. "Initially, milder Atlantic air is expected to dominate for most parts, with showers or longer spells of rain.

The Met Office is also warning of heavy rain. Picture: Alamy