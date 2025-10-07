Snow verdict given as Met Office issues forecast amid flurries appearing across Europe
Rumours have swirled about incoming snow in the UK after flurries hit eastern Europe in recent days
The Met Office has issued its verdict on the prospect of snow in the UK as countries in Europe freeze.
Parts of Europe saw flurries of snowstorms this week - with more than 20 inches of snow falling across the Western Balkans.
The autumnal snowfall led to rumours that the UK may follow suit.
And now the UK's national weather service has weighed into the speculation.
The Met Office has said that there is "no indication" of unseasonable snowfall hitting Britain.
Instead, meteorologists have confirmed that conditions are set to be dry and settled next week.
A Met Office spokesperson said: "There is currently no indication of snow in the forecast.
"The long-range forecast becomes clearer closer to the time, and currently suggests there could be settled conditions next week thanks to high pressure, and possibly more unsettled weather later in the month.
"Keep an eye on our forecast to stay up to date as October goes on."
Their long-range forecast continued: "On Friday, the far north of the UK will see some rain and drizzle, and it will be rather windy here. Other western parts of the UK may also see some light rain and drizzle at times.
"The rest of the country will be dry with some bright or sunny spells and fairly light winds.
"Thereafter, high pressure is expected to dominate for most if not all of the rest of the period, bringing plenty of dry, settled weather. Cloud amounts will be variable, and some overnight fog is likely, this slowly clearing through the morning. Thicker cloud and some rain may affect the far north at times though.
"Temperatures will be near average overall, but with some chilly nights possible, perhaps with isolated frost."
"Whether this takes the form of successive depressions moving in from the Atlantic or a rather slower-evolving weather pattern remains to be seen, but there is a greater chance of most if not all places seeing spells of rain or showers and possibly strong winds later in the month, these conditions continuing into the start of November.