The Met Office has issued its verdict on the prospect of snow in the UK as countries in Europe freeze. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

The Met Office has issued its verdict on the prospect of snow in the UK as countries in Europe freeze.

Parts of Europe saw flurries of snowstorms this week - with more than 20 inches of snow falling across the Western Balkans. The autumnal snowfall led to rumours that the UK may follow suit. And now the UK's national weather service has weighed into the speculation. Read More: Storm Amy weather warnings upgraded to amber as 95mph winds set to hit Britain

The Met Office has said that there is "no indication" of unseasonable snowfall hitting Britain. Instead, meteorologists have confirmed that conditions are set to be dry and settled next week. A Met Office spokesperson said: "There is currently no indication of snow in the forecast. "The long-range forecast becomes clearer closer to the time, and currently suggests there could be settled conditions next week thanks to high pressure, and possibly more unsettled weather later in the month. "Keep an eye on our forecast to stay up to date as October goes on."

Parts of Europe saw flurries of snowstorms this week - with more than 20 inches of snow falling across the Western Balkans. Picture: Getty