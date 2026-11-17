Wind, rain and snow hit large swathes of the country, with Spadeadam near Carlisle in Cumbria seeing 3cm of snow

A person walks their dog in the snow, in Tow Law, County Durham. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Commuters tackled difficult travel conditions on Tuesday morning as more than an inch of snow fell in parts of the UK.

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Wind, rain and snow hit large swathes of the country, with Spadeadam near Carlisle in Cumbria seeing 3cm of snow, according to the Met Office. Pictures showed a blanket of snow covering Tow Law in Co Durham on Tuesday morning and motorists had to scrape a thick layer off their windscreens. The first snow warning of the season, which stretches from Staffordshire in the West Midlands to south-west Scotland, is in place until 11am, but wet and wintry conditions are forecast for much of the day in northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Read more: Milburn calls for end to out-of-work teens 'doom scrolling in their bedrooms' ahead of landmark review to get young people back into work Read more: David Walliams takes £10.5m London mansion off the market as police launch probe into 'serious' sexual offences

Snow in Tow Law, County Durham. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Meanwhile, two red flood warnings are in place for Barbourne Brook in Worcester, and Sandyford Brook in Stafford, where the Environment Agency has told residents to “start acting on your flood plan if you have one”. Among other travel disruption, a tree blocked the railway between Llandudno Junction and Holyhead in North Wales on Tuesday morning. Some lines were blocked, affecting Avanti West Coast passengers travelling between Birmingham New Street and Holyhead, and Transport for Wales customers on its routes from Cardiff Central to Holyhead.

A person removing snow off their car in Tow Law, County Durham. Picture: PA Images/Alamy