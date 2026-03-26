Forecasters say colder, wetter conditions are moving in this week, with snow showers expected in parts of Scotland, northern England, the Midlands and Wales.

Parts of the UK could see snow before Friday as temperatures drop and wetter weather moves in, according to the latest Met Office forecast maps.

Areas of Scotland have already begun to see wintry conditions, including Fort William, Ullapool and Loch Rannoch, with Greater Manchester also seeing snowfall.

The wintry weather is expected to push further south over the coming days, with places including Stoke-on-Trent, Birmingham and Coventry among the areas that could see snow.

Rain is also set to spread widely across the country, from Hampshire to the north coast of Scotland, with much of Scotland expected to stay wet into the early hours of Friday.

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