Cities across UK face snow this week - see full list
Forecasters say colder, wetter conditions are moving in this week, with snow showers expected in parts of Scotland, northern England, the Midlands and Wales.
Listen to this article
Parts of the UK could see snow before Friday as temperatures drop and wetter weather moves in, according to the latest Met Office forecast maps.
Areas of Scotland have already begun to see wintry conditions, including Fort William, Ullapool and Loch Rannoch, with Greater Manchester also seeing snowfall.
The wintry weather is expected to push further south over the coming days, with places including Stoke-on-Trent, Birmingham and Coventry among the areas that could see snow.
Rain is also set to spread widely across the country, from Hampshire to the north coast of Scotland, with much of Scotland expected to stay wet into the early hours of Friday.
Read More: Wintry conditions set to replace mild weather across UK - with even a chance of snow
The Met Office has warned that the change in conditions could come as a shock for many.
Deputy Chief Forecaster Steven Keates said: “A series of weather fronts will bring periods of rain, strong winds and much colder air by midweek. Wednesday could be quite a shock to the system.
“Temperatures will range from 6°C to 10°C, but it will feel closer to low single figures for many areas in the wind.
"Wintry showers are likely, especially over higher ground in the north, and a widespread frost – with icy patches for some – is possible on Wednesday night. It should be a little milder again by the end of the week, with many areas seeing another spell of rain on Friday.”
Areas at risk of snow until Friday
- Aberdeen, Aberdeen City
- Birmingham, West Midlands
- Coventry, West Midlands
- Edinburgh, City of Edinburgh
- Fort William, Highland
- Gwynedd, Wales
- Kendal, Cumbria
- Loch Rannoch, Perth and Kinross
- Manchester, Greater Manchester
- Pitlochry, Perth and Kinross
- Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire
- Strathyre, Stirling
- Swindon, Wiltshire
- Ullapool, Highland
- Wick, Highland