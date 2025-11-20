Temperatures could drop as low as -10C in some parts of the UK on Thursday and 25cm of snow could fall in Yorkshire

Weather warnings for snow and ice are in place for multiple parts of the UK on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Brits woke up to blankets of snow on Thursday morning after another blast of freezing air moved in from the arctic.

Other alerts are in place across the UK including Scotland where temperatures could drop as low as -10C overnight. Further yellow warnings are in place for the parts of eastern and the south-west of England, Northern Ireland, northern and eastern Scotland and south-west Wales. Icy conditions are expected to continue throughout the day into Friday, with temperatures expected to grow milder by the weekend.

Snowfall in West Yorkshire on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

Motorists are being warned to take extra care with their journeys as temperatures plummet to below average for the time of year. Chief Forecaster at the Met Office, Neil Armstrong said: "Cold Arctic air from the north is firmly in charge of the UK's weather, bringing the first notable cold snap of this autumn and giving an early taste of winter weather. "As a result, winter hazards are likely through the next few days, with snow and ice a particular hazard, and the coldest conditions likely on Wednesday and Thursday.

"Wintry showers will affect areas exposed to the brisk northerly wind, in particular Northern Ireland, southwest Wales, southwest England, northeast England, East Anglia and across the northern half of Scotland. "Whilst not all places will see lying snow, where showers are most frequent accumulations of 2-5 cm will be possible. "On higher ground in Scotland, 15-20 cm could accumulate, and potentially as much as 15-25 cm over the North York Moors and Yorkshire Wolds."

Temperatures could drip as low as -10C in parts of Scotland on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

Councils have also warned of school closures across the country on Thursday. Mr Armstrong added: "Temperatures are well below average for the time of year and could get as low as -10°C in rural parts of Scotland on Thursday night, with daytime temperatures generally in low single figures for many. "With clear skies, overnight ice could create some particularly tricky travel conditions." Friday is expected to bring drier weather with slightly warmer temperatures sweeping in, before bouts of rain are predicted to move from west to east across Britain on Saturday.

Commuters facing heavy traffic brought by the snow in Cramlington, Northumberland. Picture: Social Media