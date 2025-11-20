Brits wake up to coverings of snow as fresh warnings for freezing weather issued across UK
Temperatures could drop as low as -10C in some parts of the UK on Thursday and 25cm of snow could fall in Yorkshire
Brits woke up to blankets of snow on Thursday morning after another blast of freezing air moved in from the arctic.
Listen to this article
Commuters scraped snow from their cars as they geared up for a day of travel chaos across the country, where temperatures in some parts could reach as low as -10C.
Standstill traffic built up during the morning rush hour while schools in some parts of the UK were forced to shut due to the freezing conditions.
Villagers in parts of rural Yorkshire have also been left without power, after as much as 25cm of snow fell overnight, according to the Met Office.
Read more: Moscow says it's 'not interested' in British communications after Russian spy ship spotted near UK waters
Read more: Emergency homeless protocol triggered for first time this winter after temperatures plummet below 0C in London
An early taste of winter on Thursday with a frosty or icy start to the day, albeit with blue skies and sunshine for many of us🌤️— Met Office (@metoffice) November 19, 2025
Wintry showers around the periphery of the UK, with heavy hail and snow showers in places, particularly in northern Scotland and northeast England ❄️ pic.twitter.com/STiewybCBy
Other alerts are in place across the UK including Scotland where temperatures could drop as low as -10C overnight.
Further yellow warnings are in place for the parts of eastern and the south-west of England, Northern Ireland, northern and eastern Scotland and south-west Wales.
Icy conditions are expected to continue throughout the day into Friday, with temperatures expected to grow milder by the weekend.
Motorists are being warned to take extra care with their journeys as temperatures plummet to below average for the time of year.
Chief Forecaster at the Met Office, Neil Armstrong said: "Cold Arctic air from the north is firmly in charge of the UK's weather, bringing the first notable cold snap of this autumn and giving an early taste of winter weather.
"As a result, winter hazards are likely through the next few days, with snow and ice a particular hazard, and the coldest conditions likely on Wednesday and Thursday.
We've had a little bit more snow this morning. Newcastle upon Tyne, UK. 20th November 2025. #StormHour #ThePhotoHour pic.twitter.com/1V5XFAaRft— David Blanchflower BSc (@DavidBflower) November 20, 2025
"Wintry showers will affect areas exposed to the brisk northerly wind, in particular Northern Ireland, southwest Wales, southwest England, northeast England, East Anglia and across the northern half of Scotland.
"Whilst not all places will see lying snow, where showers are most frequent accumulations of 2-5 cm will be possible.
"On higher ground in Scotland, 15-20 cm could accumulate, and potentially as much as 15-25 cm over the North York Moors and Yorkshire Wolds."
Councils have also warned of school closures across the country on Thursday.
Mr Armstrong added: "Temperatures are well below average for the time of year and could get as low as -10°C in rural parts of Scotland on Thursday night, with daytime temperatures generally in low single figures for many.
"With clear skies, overnight ice could create some particularly tricky travel conditions."
Friday is expected to bring drier weather with slightly warmer temperatures sweeping in, before bouts of rain are predicted to move from west to east across Britain on Saturday.
Dr Ron Cook, NHS 24 Executive Medical Director said: "With icy conditions expected, we urge everyone to wrap up warmly and take extra care when outside.
"Cold weather can be particularly challenging for older people, young children, and those with long-term health conditions, so please check on neighbours and loved ones to ensure they have what they need to stay warm and safe.
"Simple steps like wearing sturdy footwear and allowing more time for journeys can help prevent slips and falls.
"Also remember cold air can also make breathing difficult for people with asthma or COPD. Keep your medication handy and try to limit time outdoors during severe cold spells."