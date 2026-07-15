Argentina fans in the US for the World Cup. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The SNP has sparked fury after raising a glass to Argentina on the eve of England’s World Cup semi-final clash.

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George Adam, a senior SNP politician and MSP, said Scotland should “rejoice with our Argentinian friends” as Thomas Tuchel's men prepare to take on their bitter rivals for a place in the World Cup final at Atlanta Stadium tonight. The Scot said there was “no better day to raise a glass to Argentina”, adding that “Scottish households will be united today and well into the night as we mark this historic occasion”. He said in a press release: “There is no better day to raise a glass to Argentina and I’m sure Scottish households will be united today and well into the night as we mark this historic occasion. “One year on since Argentina gave its seal of approval to our premier product, it won’t be lost on anyone the number of Argentina flags draped in windows across the country as we celebrate that one-year anniversary. “The links between Argentina and Scotland dial way back to 1893 when Alexander Watson Hutton founded the Argentine football association, here in 2026 it’s clear the bonds between our two nations remain as tightly bound as ever. Read more: England v Argentina semi-final deemed ‘highest risk’ game of World Cup Read more: 'We’ll have 11 captains out there': England heroes Gazza, John Barnes and Emile Heskey send support to Three Lions ahead of World Cup semi-final

George Adam, a senior SNP politician and MSP, raised a glass to Argentina. Picture: Getty

“Scotch whisky is something that we can all be proud of and it is only right that people across Scotland rejoice with our Argentinian friends this evening.” The remarks have sparked a wave of backlash from political opponents hitting out at the “miserable brigade”. The Tories slammed the comments as “a cheap attempt to stoke anti-English sentiment ahead of a major football match”. Conservative MP Stephen Kerr said: “Honestly some SNP MSPs and MPs need to take a day off from being professionally offended and remember this is a game of football. “England are our next door neighbours. They are our friends, neighbours and colleagues, not some invading army. They are playing Argentina in a World Cup semi-final, not trying to annex George Square. “Nobody is asking them to paint their faces, wear St George’s Cross waistcoats, or start singing Three Lions. Just wish our neighbours well, enjoy the football and stop turning everything into another nationalist grievance. “Come on England, and to the SNP’s permanently miserable brigade, get the chip off your shoulder, and try enjoying yourselves for once.” Russell Findlay, leader of the Scottish Tories, wrote on X: “The SNP have issued a press release 'raising a glass' to Argentina ahead of their World Cup semi-final with England “Football rivalry is fine but the SNP's anglophobia is ugly, small and pathetic. “As a proud Scot, I wish the very best of British to our English friends.”

Thomas Tuchel's men will take on Argentina at 8pm tonight. Picture: Alamy