Rachel Reeves will lay out her tax and spending plans in the Commons on Wednesday, where she is widely expected to introduce tax hikes

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has been urged to "help, not hammer" families when she delivers her Budget. Picture: Ian Forsyth/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has been urged to “help, not hammer” families when she delivers her Budget.

Ms Reeves will lay out her tax and spending plans in the Commons on Wednesday, where she is widely expected to introduce tax hikes. Ahead of the announcement, she has faced pressure from north of the border to scrap the two-child benefit cap and the windfall tax, as well as introduce a similar levy on commercial banks to pay for a £300 cut to energy bills for all but the wealthiest in the UK. In the hours before the Budget, SNP economy spokesman Dave Doogan urged the Chancellor to focus on improving the situation for families, describing the Labour-run administration's record on the economy as "a disaster".

First Minister of Scotland, John Swinney and Dave Doogan at a polling station in Blairgowrie on July 4, 2024. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

“Voters were promised change but things have got even worse – and now Rachel Reeves expects Scottish families and businesses to foot the bill for Labour Party failure,” he said. “The Chancellor must help families – not hammer them with billions of pounds of cuts and damaging tax hikes that destroy jobs and hurt economic growth. “The UK Government must use the Budget to reduce energy bills by £300 this winter through a levy on the banks and match the SNP’s Scottish child payment to lift 2.3 million families out of poverty. “Hard-pressed families must not be forced to pay the price for mistakes made in Downing Street. “Under the Labour Party, energy bills, food prices and the cost of living have soared, UK unemployment is at a four-year high, the economy has been downgraded, public finances have deteriorated and too many families are struggling from payday to payday. “With Broken Brexit Britain stuck in crisis, the UK Government must put money back into people’s pockets – not take even more away.”

Rachel Reeves will deliver her speech later today. Picture: PA