The SNP has warned Andy Burnham that his "democratic credentials will collapse" if he backs a vote on rejoining the EU while continuing to block a second Scottish independence referendum. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The SNP has warned Andy Burnham that his "democratic credentials will collapse" if he backs a vote on rejoining the EU while continuing to block a second Scottish independence referendum.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

SNP MP Seamus Logan said Scotland should be able to revisit the 2014 independence vote if the Prime Minister accepts that the public can reconsider Brexit. The warning comes after Mr Burnham told MPs on Monday that it would be "unthinkable" to take Britain back into the EU without another referendum. The Prime Minister has not proposed a vote on rejoining the bloc and has ruled out a return during this Parliament. He has said he wants to discuss options for the UK's longer-term relationship with the EU over the next 12 months. Mr Burnham has resisted Scottish First Minister John Swinney's calls for another independence referendum, saying the issue is "off the table".

SNP MP Seamus Logan said Scotland should be able to revisit the 2014 independence vote if the Prime Minister accepts that the public can reconsider Brexit. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Mr Logan said: "Andy Burnham's democratic credentials will collapse if he thinks he can flirt with the idea of another referendum on Brexit, while at the very same time telling the people of Scotland he will block their right to a referendum on independence." Speaking before a Westminster Hall debate on the issue, the Aberdeenshire North and Moray East MP asked why Scotland could not revisit its 2014 decision if the outcome of the 2016 EU referendum could be reconsidered. "It is welcome that the Labour Party now seem to accept that in a democracy people have the right to change their mind – if that principle applies to Brexit, it equally applies to Scotland's future," he said. Mr Logan predicted that the next general election could produce a hung Parliament, leaving Mr Burnham needing to work with the SNP. He said SNP MPs would seek to use their influence to secure an independence referendum if Labour needed their support to remain in government. "Where the alternative is Nigel Farage, the SNP would keep Andy Burnham in post, but the SNP will hold the power to put Scotland first and secure our referendum on independence," he said. A UK Government spokesman said the Prime Minister had made clear that another Scottish independence referendum was "off limits".