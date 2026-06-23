Lara Bird was hit with backlash after appearing to 'cross her fingers' whilst being sworn in as an MP in Parliament

The new MP for Arbroath and Broughty Ferry was sworn in at Parliament on Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

A new MP has hit back at criticism for crossing her fingers whilst being sworn in, saying "it's pretty telling that the Westminster establishment find it offensive".

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Lara Bird, SNP MP for Arbroath and Broughty Ferry, was sworn in at Parliament on Monday. During the oath, in which MPs are required to swear allegiance to King Charles, she appears to cross her fingers. Immediately after the oath, chatter breaks out in the House of Commons. The controversial move has sparked backlash from critics who accused her of making a "mockery" of Parliament. She hit back at criticism and said: "I'm not the first MP to have done this and I'm confident I won't be the last". She added: "It is pretty telling though that the Westminster establishment find it so offensive that a new MP would pledge allegiance to her constituents." Read more: Brexit promised to end cheap labour from Europe, but it only served to change the accents of Britain's exploited workers Read more: Andy Burnham has a lot of questions to answer, writes Bethany Dawson

Newly elected SNP MP Lara Bird has been accused of crossing her fingers while taking her oath in parliament. Picture: Parliament TV

The MP previously shared footage of the moment on social media, describing it as a “privilege”. Standing before Parliament, she says: “I take this oath only so that I can serve the people of Arbroath and Broughty Ferry. My first allegiance is and always will be the sovereign people of Scotland. She captioned the video on X: "Today, I was officially sworn in at Parliament. I took this Oath in order to serve the people of Arbroath and Broughty Ferry - and declared that my loyalty will always be to the people of Scotland. “It is a privilege to serve and represent our communities as your Member of Parliament.”

Today, I was officially sworn in at Parliament.



I took this Oath in order to serve the people of Arbroath and Broughty Ferry - and declared that my loyalty will always be to the people of Scotland.



It is a privilege to serve and represent our communities as your Member of… pic.twitter.com/GP3ersApdx — Lara Bird SNP (@larabirdsnp) June 22, 2026

The footage sparked controversy, with one user commenting: “You shouldn’t be an MP if you’re going to disrespect the House and can’t take your oath properly.” Another wrote: “If you had a genuine hinterland and any principles, then you’d have refused to take the oath: I may disagree with Sinn Féin members, but I respect their stance. Crossing fingers is the act of someone better suited for the playground.”

Lara was congratulated by John Swinney following her win in the Arbroath and Broughty Ferry by-election. Picture: Alamy

Some users have accused the MP of being “childish”, writing: Crossing your fingers while taking the parliamentary oath isn’t a clever protest - it’s childish and undermines the seriousness of the role you’ve just been elected to. "It comes across like a 10-year-old trying to get away with telling a fib to their mum.” They went on: “You were elected to serve your constituents in Arbroath and Broughty Ferry, not to turn a formal constitutional requirement into a stunt. “If you have such deep objections to the oath, the honest thing would be to decline it properly rather than perform this immature gesture.

Lara Bird's controversial oath has elicited chatter on social media. Picture: Alamy

"Actions like this don’t strengthen the case for Scottish independence—they make your side look unserious and disrespectful to the institution you’re now part of" they added. One user wrote: “Your oath means nothing as you made it patently clear you don't believe what you were saying – pathetic”. But this has been met with pushback from another user who responded: “She did for the people of Scotland. Educate yourself”