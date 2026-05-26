The disgraced former SNP chief reportedly made the remark during a visit to the shop in 2019

Murrell was married to former first minister Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Peter Murrell reportedly told a jewellery shop owner "I'm the man with the money" during a 2019 visit where he purchased a £425 necklace for his ex-wife Nicola Sturgeon.

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Former first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon outside her home in 2024 after it emerged Murrell had been charged. Picture: Alamy

Ms Sturgeon is understood to have worn the necklace from the shop in some of her public appearances. Other items purchased by Murrell with the embezzled money include a fitted library made by Neville Johnson Ltd, which cost more than £1,900. Kenneth Rae, who ran Shetland Jewellery until his retirement, said he was working the day Murrell and Ms Sturgeon came into the shop on July 28 2019. He said on Tuesday: "They came in and then Peter Murrell said, while his wife was in the workshop area, 'I’m the man with the money. I need to buy something.' "We were happy he wanted to buy something. Nicola did wear that pendant quite often and you can see it on television and we’re very popular of the fact that she was wearing a bit of Shetland Jewellery." Mr Rae said a few years later that two police officers came up from Glasgow to interview people in the workshop as part of their investigation.

John Swinney has been answering more questions on the Peter Murrell case today - @LBC asked why warnings raised by NEC members were shut down, prompting resignations - “these issues are in the past”.

Also says he won’t be listening to what Keir Starmer has to say on this. pic.twitter.com/26t5p02p9G — @GinaDavidson (@ginadavidsonlbc) May 26, 2026

He added: "We were surprised to hear that two policemen were coming up to Shetland to interview us specially about our sale of a gold pendant to Peter Murrell." Ms Sturgeon has said she "had no knowledge or suspicion whatsoever that personal items had been purchased using SNP funds." Ms Sturgeon said she was "angry, hurt, sad and very distressed" about the case. In a separate statement released through her lawyer, Aamer Anwar, Ms Sturgeon added: "In relation to many of the items in question, for example expensive watches and games consoles, I was not aware of them having been purchased at all.

Peter Murrell admitted embezzling £400,310.65 from the political party. Picture: Getty