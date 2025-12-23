There has been a "soaring rise" in the number of people charged with strangulation and suffocation since the "terrifying" offence was first introduced, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has said.

"There is no safe way to strangle someone - that is a myth that puts lives at risk.

Kate Brown, chief crown prosecutor and domestic abuse lead at the CPS, said: "Strangulation is a terrifying form of abuse and control that often signals escalating violence and extreme risk to victims.

That number rose to 8,545 for the 12 months from April 2024 through to March of this year. Between April and June of this year alone, 2,656 charges for the same offence were recorded.

Prosecutors said that between July 2022 and March 2023, 1,483 charges were brought for the new standalone offence of strangulation and suffocation.

"We want the public to know: this behaviour is illegal, it leads to criminal records, and it's often a warning sign for even more serious violence, including murder.

"Since the offence was introduced, we have worked hard to make sure that prosecutors on the ground are trained and equipped to identify these cases and charge them appropriately.

"The soaring rise in these charges show that our prosecutors are using the law as intended - to hold offenders to account and to protect victims from further harm."

According to CPS data, nine in 10 incidents of strangulation are linked to domestic abuse.

Strangulation and suffocation came into force as a standalone offence in June 2022.

It was introduced under the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 and carries a sentence of up to five years in prison.

Before this, strangulation often resulted in charges like common assault, which the CPS said did not reflect the "gravity of harm or the risk posed to victims".

The agency said that strangulation often co-occurs with coercive control, sexual offences, and image-based abuse.

Solicitor General Ellie Reeves said: "Strangulations are rarely isolated incidents.

"Victims are often subjected to sustained physical and psychological abuse, causing long-lasting harm and destroying lives. This must end now.

"This Government is committed to halving violence against women and girls, and to ensure that every woman and girl feels safe.

"Prosecutors play a vital role in taking down the perpetrators of strangulation, and I will be relentless in my role as Solicitor General in supporting victims of these heinous crimes."

The CPS said the increase in the number of people charged represents a "growing recognition" of the offence.

They said this rise reflects their determination to tackle violence against women and girls and deliver on the Domestic Abuse Joint Justice Plan, which recognises the "seriousness and prevalence" of the offence.