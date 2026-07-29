The Prime Minister vowed to “be honest with people” and “do more” with existing resources first

Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham speaks to residents, care workers, volunteers and social care stakeholders during a care home visit in London. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Andy Burnham has today warned of 'difficult' funding decisions ahead as he pledged to tackle Britain's social care crisis.

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Setting out his initial plans from a care home in Enfield, the Prime Minister said that “in an ideal world" he "would not want anybody to have to sell their home to pay for care”, branding it a “horrendous” experience. It comes as Burnham insisted that social care in England had become "as unfair as American healthcare". The Prime Minister vowed to “be honest with people” and “do more” within existing resources first, as he admitted: "It needs to be recognised that people can see everything they've worked for wiped out with care." Joined by Yvette Cooper and Baroness Casey as he unveiled plans to reform the crippled sector, Ms Casey admitted a "big conversation on care" was required, with the Prime Minister initiating cross-party talks on reforming the social care system. It follows recent calls with Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey and Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch. Read more: 'Football does not belong to investors': Burnham savages FIFA as he slams shameless World Cup sell-off Read more: Reform MPs complain that Farage was not invited to social care reform talks - but his resignation means he is unable to

Burnham insisted social care in England is "as unfair as American healthcare". Picture: Alamy

During his speech, the Prime Minister outlined three key points: – Plans to expedite Baroness Louise Casey’s social care review, bringing her report forward by a year – Pledging reforms to improve the “strength and the capability” of the workforce within the sector – The start of cross-party talks with the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats - as he insisted collaboration was the “right thing to do”

As part of her speech, Baroness Casey pledged to tackle the ongoing issue of social care - as Burnham vowed to bring her report on social care reforms forward by a year. "In an ideal world I wouldn't want anybody to have to sell their home to pay for care," Burnham insisted as he answered questions on Wednesday. "I think the whole thing is horrendous for those who live through it, paying for care that often isn't good enough care. "I think the system isn't right and in an ideal world I wouldn't want to see that," he added, insisting the chronic underfunding of social care might end "If everybody contributed a little" The Prime Minister was also seen to hit out at political point-scoring and headlines linked to his attempts to tackle the social care crisis. “It’s a major dereliction of public duty that Parliament has not faced up to this of all challenges, something so fundamental to life as this," he said. “It’s shameful, to be honest, that politicians have put point scoring before fixing this issue, but that’s what’s happened."

Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham pauses as he speaks to residents, care workers, volunteers and social care stakeholders during a care home visit in London. Picture: Alamy

“It’s created a feeling in Westminster that this is too difficult, and if you take it on, you’re taking on too big a political risk.” Mr Burnham said the savings to the NHS from fixing issues around social care could help fund a reformed system. It comes as the Prime Minister addressed the assisted dying debate and its link to the "shameful" state of social care. When asked about his position on the bill, Burnham said: "I take the view that that debate – and I don't say that there shouldn't be a debate at some point about those issues... "Personally, I think there's something that needs to happen first, and that's the fixing of the funding of palliative care and social care.

Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham meets residents and staff members as he visits a care home in London, Wednesday. Picture: Alamy