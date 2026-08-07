The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has warned that migrant nurses and care workers are being subjected to "inhumane treatment".

A new report from the Royal College of Nurses warns of the inhumane treatment of staff in the social care sector. Picture: Alamy

By Isobel Anderson Morris

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has warned that migrant nurses and care workers coming to the UK are being subjected to exploitation.

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The college said some overseas workers in the social care sector have been underpaid, while others have faced demands to repay “huge” sums of money, with their visa status allegedly being used as leverage. It also said some workers have seen their pay and employment conditions changed after arriving in the UK. The RCN said it had seen a rise in migrant workers seeking support “due to exploitative practices”. These reportedly include excessive working hours, high exit fees, overcrowded accommodation and illegal charges for finding work. A new report from the college warns that “the inhumane treatment of staff who have come to support the UK’s social care system poses a serious risk to the sector’s stability”. Read more: Burnham warns of 'difficult' funding decisions ahead and says 'social care in England is as unfair as American healthcare' Read more: Burnham pledges 'everything I've got' into fixing social care as he invites political rivals to work with him on issue

Exploitative practices referenced in the report include excessive working hours, high exit fees, overcrowded accommodation and illegal charges for finding work. Picture: Alamy

This report comes shortly after the Prime Minister pledged to “put everything I’ve got” into tackling the adult social care crisis. Burnham said previous governments had considered the issue too “risky, too difficult and too complicated” to tackle, as he called for cross-party agreement to reform the system. The RCN examined the experiences of 383 staff who sought support from the organisation between 2023 and 2025. Details of cases where employers allegedly used repayment clauses to recover costs from workers who wanted to leave before their contracts ended were also included in the report, with one worker reportedly being asked to repay £25,000. The RCN said adult social care is “deeply reliant” on migrant health and care workers, who account for around 30% of jobs in the sector held by people who are not British nationals.

This report comes shortly after the Prime Minister pledged to “put everything I’ve got” into tackling the adult social care crisis. Picture: Alamy