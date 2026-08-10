Official figures on requests to local authorities for social care support for adults showed a stark difference depending on where someone lived

A "postcode lottery" in social care underlines the need for long-term national reform. Picture: PA

By Alice Padgett

A “postcode lottery” in social care underlines the need for long-term national reform, a coalition of charities has said as analysis suggested the likelihood of not getting support can triple depending on which area of England someone lives in.

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With Prime Minister Andy Burnham having vowed to “put everything I’ve got” into tackling difficult issues such as fixing adult social care, the Care and Support Alliance (CSA) said the opportunity for lasting reform is available and told council leaders they “must not let it pass”. The CSA said its analysis of official figures on requests to local authorities for social care support for adults showed a stark difference depending on where someone lived. The East Midlands and South East had the highest rate of applications ending in no support being provided, at 75%, according to the CSA analysis of Department for Health and Social Care data between the beginning of April 2024 and the end of March 2025. The lowest regional rate was in the West Midlands, with just under two thirds (62%) of requests ending in this way on average. But the CSA said the rates also differed within regions, varying greatly between different council areas. Read More: Social care nurses are being 'exploited', new report warns Read More: 'I feel immensely encouraged' | Caller Theresa optimistic about Burnham's social care plans

Prime Minister Andy Burnham vowed to “put everything I’ve got” into tackling difficult issues such as fixing adult social care. Picture: Alamy

Results for London showed the proportion of requests not leading to formal care and support ranged from 30% in one borough to 91% in another, which the CSA said meant two people with similar care needs living just a few miles apart “can face vastly different experiences when they ask for help”. While the gap in support between council areas was narrowest in the North East, it still ranged from 46% to 76% depending on where in that region someone lived, the CSA said. In some cases a request might be withdrawn or end in no provision of support because the person has died. But while the coalition accepted there will generally be some variation between councils in terms of support requests being met – reflecting differences in local communities and patterns of demand – “the scale of the differences revealed by the data raises serious questions about fairness”. The CSA has written to councils stating: “These challenges are not unique to your area and are reflected across England. Too many people are left without the care and support they need, while others face very different charges depending on where they live. “This postcode lottery is unfair for the people who rely on care and support and unpaid carers, and underlines the need for long-term national reform.”

Results for London showed the proportion of requests not leading to formal care and support ranged from 30% in one borough to 91% in another. Picture: Alamy