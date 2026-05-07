We are approaching a point where the question is no longer whether social media is harming children, but whether we are willing to act on what we already see.

From where I stand, the case for banning social media for under-16s is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

At Paracelsus Recovery, we are witnessing a subtle but significant shift. More young people are arriving with concerns about focus and productivity, with many convinced they have ADHD. While ADHD is a very real and serious condition, what is striking is how often these symptoms exist alongside something else: a deep and often unrecognised dependence on social media.

This is where the conversation becomes uncomfortable. We cannot definitively say that social media causes ADHD. But we can say with growing confidence that it is shaping the very capacities ADHD disrupts, including attention and impulse control. These are not fixed traits; rather, they are developed, and increasingly they are developed in environments that undermine them.

Children today are growing up in an attention economy that rewards distraction and constant stimulation. Social media platforms are built on intermittent reinforcement, the unpredictable rhythm of likes and feedback that keeps users engaged. For an adult brain, this is compelling. For a developing brain, it is formative.

At scale, it is no coincidence that ADHD diagnoses are rising alongside the ubiquity of these platforms. Correlation is not causation, but ignoring the relationship is increasingly untenable. In other words, social media may not be creating ADHD, but it is helping to produce ADHD-like minds.

This plays out in very human terms. Young clients who cannot sit through a one-hour session without checking their phone. Teenagers who feel restless in silence. Individuals who describe an almost physical discomfort when asked to focus on a single task.

One young woman came to us convinced she needed an ADHD diagnosis after her concentration collapsed. But over time, it became clear that during the pandemic, social media had become her primary way of coping with isolation. What began as connection became dependency. Her difficulty was not a fixed cognitive deficit, but an inability to tolerate being alone with her own thoughts. If we had simply treated the symptom, we would have missed the cause.

There is also a physiological dimension. Attention does not exist in isolation; it emerges from the state of the nervous system. Social media, with its rapid inputs and constant novelty, keeps that system in a state of low-grade activation. Over time, the brain adapts, and stillness no longer feels neutral, and the need for stimulation intensifies.

This is where the lines blur. What looks like inattention or impulsivity may instead be a nervous system conditioned to expect constant input. Yet rather than questioning that environment, we are quick to locate the problem within the child.

This is why a ban on social media for under-16s is not a radical idea, but a proportionate response.

We already accept that children require protection from developmentally inappropriate environments. We regulate access to alcohol and gambling because we understand their impact on the developing mind. Social media operates on similar psychological principles of reward and dependency, yet remains largely unrestricted. Its effects may be slower and easier to normalise, but they are no less real.

There is also a broader cultural issue, a kind of “comfort crisis.” We have created a world in which discomfort can be avoided almost entirely. The moment boredom or frustration arises, the screen provides an immediate escape. These moments are developmental. They are where attention is built and where the mind learns to persist. Without them, those capacities do not fully develop. And again, the result begins to resemble ADHD: restlessness and an inability to sustain focus.

So when we talk about rising diagnoses, we must ask a harder question: Are we seeing a disorder, or the predictable outcome of the conditions we have created?

A ban for under-16s would not solve everything. But it would create space, space for boredom and the gradual development of attention without constant interference. It would introduce a protective boundary where currently there is almost none.

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Jan Gerber is the founder and CEO of mental health and addiction clinic Paracelsus Recovery.

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