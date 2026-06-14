Funding boost for after-school clubs ahead of expected social media ban
Activities could include music groups, engineering clubs, debating societies and football clubs
The Government has announced a funding boost for after-school clubs ahead of an expected under-16s social media ban.
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The £132.5 million-backed programme will fund activities to keep children occupied and help them build new skills.
Activities could include music groups, engineering clubs, debating societies and football clubs.
Ofsted will consider a school’s enrichment offer as part of how it assesses personal development, the Department for Education said.
Ministers hope the funding boost will respond directly to the State of the Nation survey of more than 14,000 young people, which found that despite being the most digitally connected generation, young people today face some of the highest levels of isolation.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is widely expected to introduce restrictions on children’s social media use in the coming days.
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Technology Secretary Liz Kendall has said an Australian-style ban is “on the table”, along with other options such as curfews or limits on addictive features.
But ministers appear to be leaning towards a ban, with 90% of parents who responded to the consultation saying they would back one.
A Government consultation on the issue, which closed on May 26, received about 120,000 responses, making it the second-largest in history.
Of the parents who responded to the survey, 83% said social media risks outweigh the benefits for children – with 91% backing a minimum age of 16 before platforms can offer their services to children.
Almost two thirds (62%) of children who responded said restricting the high-risk features would make them safer online.
But 72% also said they were worried about feeling left out if restrictions came in.
Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has also repeatedly called for a ban, telling the BBC earlier this week: “Social media is for adults, it’s not for children.”
Education Secretary Bridget Philipson said: “Every child should be able to enjoy sport and the creative arts, not just the lucky few.
“Whether it’s performing on stage, playing sport, exploring nature or getting involved in their community, these experiences build confidence, spark ambition and help young people discover what they are capable of.
“As the world around our children continues to move fast, investment is about making sure the childhood experiences we truly value can once again be for every young person, wherever they live.”
Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said: “I have always been clear that talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not.
“A child who loves the arts shouldn’t have to be born into the right postcode to pursue it, because we believe that Every Child Can excel in the creative arts.
“By investing in these life-changing opportunities, we are supporting their futures and delivering a positive step forward to break down the barriers for children and young people to access creative opportunities that could in turn open up doors for their long-term careers.”
Responding to the announcement, Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “We welcome the intent behind the Government’s plans for more enrichment in schools and colleges and the funding announced.
“However, as with many other government announcements, there are several question marks over the capacity of schools and colleges to deliver these aspirations.
“Schools and colleges already strive to provide excellent enrichment opportunities to their students, but they have to operate within extremely challenging financial and staffing constraints.
“Those pressures will not disappear simply because the Government announces new policies. It has to focus more on how to turn aspirations into realities, particularly in areas of high disadvantage where these opportunities are most needed.”