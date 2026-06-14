Activities could include music groups, engineering clubs, debating societies and football clubs

Children playing football on the playground. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The Government has announced a funding boost for after-school clubs ahead of an expected under-16s social media ban.

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The £132.5 million-backed programme will fund activities to keep children occupied and help them build new skills. Activities could include music groups, engineering clubs, debating societies and football clubs. Ofsted will consider a school’s enrichment offer as part of how it assesses personal development, the Department for Education said. Ministers hope the funding boost will respond directly to the State of the Nation survey of more than 14,000 young people, which found that despite being the most digitally connected generation, young people today face some of the highest levels of isolation. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is widely expected to introduce restrictions on children’s social media use in the coming days. Read More: Public 'trusts parents more than government' to decide appropriate social media for children Read More: More than half of young social media users support ban on explicit image sharing - as 45 per cent call for limits on live-streaming

Pre-teen girl playing on her mobile phone. Picture: Alamy

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall has said an Australian-style ban is “on the table”, along with other options such as curfews or limits on addictive features. But ministers appear to be leaning towards a ban, with 90% of parents who responded to the consultation saying they would back one. A Government consultation on the issue, which closed on May 26, received about 120,000 responses, making it the second-largest in history. Of the parents who responded to the survey, 83% said social media risks outweigh the benefits for children – with 91% backing a minimum age of 16 before platforms can offer their services to children. Almost two thirds (62%) of children who responded said restricting the high-risk features would make them safer online.