Some people are saying today that Keir Starmer‘s proposed social media ban for under 16s is a cynical last minute attempt to show he has conviction.

Some people say it doesn’t go nearly far enough. Some people say the plan has holes in it and won’t work nearly as well as the prime minister thinks. They may very well be right.

But I say tonight, with the greatest of respect to all the critics of this proposed ban, that I don’t care.

Online safety and the reshaping of the brains of a generation, a vast social experiment, carried out at reckless speed with no guardrails or preparation or forethought, is a massive challenge to this country.

Yes, we have to start somewhere, and yes, it’s going to be a big fight, but thank God it’s begun.