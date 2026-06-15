The government has announced a sweeping ban on social media for under-16s, which has led to questions as to how WhatsApp will be affected.

Sir Keir Starmer, on Monday, announced that TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube and Instagram are among the apps included in the ban, which will take effect in Spring 2027.

At his press conference in London, the prime minister said: “This is not something I do lightly, and I will not present it as cost-free, as if social media has brought no benefits to young people, because clearly that is wrong.

“But government is always about choices, and it’s clear to me that a full ban is the right choice.”

Sir Keir has said that YouTube Kids, Lego Play and Google Classroom would not be covered by the ban.

Here is what we know about where WhatsApp stands in relation.