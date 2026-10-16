The UK’s social media ban comes with a clear goal: protecting young people from the dangers of the online world.

Announcing a social media ban for under-16s draws that line in the sand. But announcing a ban is one thing, making it work is a different thing entirely.

Age checks put a security guard at the front door. The challenge for social media platforms is that teenagers don’t like to be told ‘no’. Many will conform, but tech-savvy young people are going to search for an open window on the ground floor. Finding a workaround to age verification becomes their goal, especially for those who have built a large portion of their digital lives on social media. We’ve seen it already in Australia. The government banned social media for under-16s in December 2025, and three months later, 80% of under-16s in Australia were still using it.

Imposing a ban creates two core complexities when trying to keep people out. The first is that some will turn to VPNs, an older cousin’s login or a borrowed device to access their favourite platforms. The second comes from those looking at alternative forms of social media, driving traffic towards smaller, unregulated sites or forums with no oversight. This ban needs to create and implement safeguards against both risks. Neither parents nor businesses should assume the ban solves the problem; it simply changes its nature.

Bans only work if they’re enforced

The rules around energy drink sales to under-16s show the flaw in top-down bans. Plenty of teenagers still buy them because a rule without consistent enforcement is little more than a slogan.

If this social media ban is to succeed, we must establish enforcement before implementation. We need clear answers now: Who holds responsibility? How will it be funded? What are the precise consequences of non-compliance? We still have six months before the ban comes into effect, so there is plenty of time to get it right.

Age checks need to be invisible, and everywhere

Robust, privacy-preserving checks are fully achievable today. A quick face scan on a smartphone camera can accurately estimate age on-device without exchanging personal identity documents with external servers. Crucially, modern liveness detection can reliably distinguish a real person from a static photo, video playback, or deepfake.

That level of rigour can help fight against the digital natives that are inventing ways to get around the ban. Any check must resist the workarounds. Furthermore, verification must be both independent and universal. If a platform can turn off its safety mechanism at its discretion, it isn’t a safeguard. And it must apply equally across the board, from tech giants to small independent forums, removing potential safe havens for risky activity with zero double standards.

One important aspect also matters: user experience. No one wants to prove their identity before every video they watch. Done correctly, verification happens seamlessly in seconds and doesn’t hinder access. If the process is clunky, users of all ages will actively seek ways around it.

None of this will be perfect. Young people will always push boundaries, and anyone promising a hundred per cent online safety is being unrealistic. But perfection shouldn’t be the test. If effective age assurance makes it significantly harder to bypass the rules, the ban will already be doing more of what it was designed to do.

That is the challenge facing the UK over the next six months. Not simply to tell under-16s they can’t use social media, but to build an age-assurance system capable of making that restriction mean something in practice. Passing the law is the easy part. Now we have to make it work.

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Ollie Krebs is SVP of EMEA at Incode.

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