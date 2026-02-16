Sir Keir has pledged to stand alongside parents who are concerned about social media.

Social media ban for under 16s could be unveiled in months, says Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The Government wants to act in "months, not years" to protect young people from addictive social media, the Prime Minister said today.

As the Government set out new plans to ramp up online safety for children, Sir Keir Starmer said plans could be unveiled before the end of the year. He said: "You saw in the last government, we had an Online Safety Act, which is good, because it restricts what's available online. "The trouble is, it took eight years from the original idea to get to an outcome; we can't have eight years when it comes to social media and whether we ban it or [put] massive restrictions in place. "So, we've taken the powers to make sure we can act within months, not years."

This morning, Keir Starmer spoke to local residents during a visit to a community hub at St Mary's Church in Putney, south west London, to announce immediate action to improve online safety for children. Picture: Alamy

"We also need to act very quickly, not just of the age concern, but on the devices and applications that make the sort of auto-scrolling, the constant glueing to the machine that you can never stop scrolling," he said. Sir Keir said they also need to stop the addictive nature of social media and deal with AI bots, like Grok. He said: "The status quo is not good enough. We need to protect our children, and this Government is making protecting our children a number one priority." Children could be prevented from using virtual private networks (VPNs) to illicitly access pornography, and they would be limited from speaking with online chatbots under proposals being floated by the Prime Minister to bolster online safety. Sir Keir also pledged to stand alongside parents who are concerned about social media. The Prime Minister spoke of his own concerns as a father. He said: “I have two teenage children, my boy is 17 and my girl is 15. "So I see this in the way many, many parents do, with a real sense of concern about the time that’s spent on social media, the content that’s available on social media, the addictive nature of a lot of what’s happening on social media, the way it draws children in and takes away other aspects of their growing up.” Speaking from a community centre in London, he added: “I don’t think there’s a parent in the country who isn’t worried about this, by the way, I really don’t.”

