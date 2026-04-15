Tonight, the House of Commons will vote on whether to ban social media for under-16s.

Yet even as policymakers debate the issue, the framing itself risks missing the deeper problem.

Across the globe, a quiet shift has taken place in family life. The moment a child is handed a smartphone, childhood begins to recede.

We have placed young minds into an uncontrolled experiment, pitched against the most sophisticated engineers in Silicon Valley.

This debate is too often reduced to a simplistic choice: ban it, or teach children to use it “safely”. It is a false and misleading frame.

We do not ban children from driving or drinking, we set a minimum age because we recognise that some tools, however useful to adults, are harmful in the hands of children.

Social media belongs firmly in that category.

The instant a child goes online, they enter systems engineered to maximise engagement. Every swipe, every notification, every algorithmic prompt is designed to keep them hooked. This is not a neutral environment. It is a race for attention, and children’s eyes are among the most valuable commodities in the digital economy.

From early and excessive screen exposure linked to developmental, speech and language delays, to smartphones and social media exposing children to toxic content, distorted body ideals and the normalisation of misogyny and hate, the harms are cumulative. Social isolation deepens, face-to-face interaction declines, and popularity becomes quantifiable, turning self-worth into a public score.

When Meta introduced the “Like” button, and platforms such as YouTube perfected endless short-form video feeds, they embedded intermittent dopamine rewards into the architecture of childhood, a behavioural design proven to drive compulsive use.

The consequences are not accidental. Excessive stimulation and fragmented content are reshaping attention spans, fuelling anxiety and eroding resilience at scale. This is not a passing phase, it is the systematic rewiring of a generation due to business models fundamentally misaligned with children’s mental health.

The damage extends beyond what children see online. It is also about what they are losing. Free time, once the arena of adventure, resilience and real-world experience, is increasingly replaced by passive digital consumption. Employers report growing concern that many young people entering the workplace lack basic communication and interpersonal skills. A culture of instant gratification is reshaping expectations of effort, reward and persistence.

We are witnessing changes to human development on an almost unimaginable scale.

We must also be clear, social media is the symptom, smartphones are the gateway. Restrict one without addressing the other and children will simply route around regulation.

The responsible course is clear, no smartphones and no social media before 16. A basic phone for calls and messages offers connection without compromising childhood.

As MPs consider tonight’s vote, the question is not simply whether to ban social media, but whether we are prepared to prioritise children’s mental health and wellbeing over big techs profit.

We need urgent action from our government. The UK is already falling behind other countries globally, and we do not need more evidence or more research, we need action.

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Nova Eden is the Founder of One Collective power and a leading voice in the Smartphone Free Childhood Campaign.

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