Social media ban for under-16s set to be announced by Starmer within the next ten days
It comes after the Prime Minister told LBC last week that "things are going to change"
Sir Keir Starmer is poised to announce a ban on social media for under-16s within the next ten days.
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The decision is set to be made after the children’s tsar called for an extension to cover teenagers up to 18-years-old.
The Prime Minister is said to be preparing to unveil plans to restrict online activity for children to protect them from harmful content after a nationwide consultation that closed last month.
Speaking to LBC on Friday, Sir Keir said he had an "incredibly moving" meeting with grieving families calling for a ban.
He said "nobody is getting a free pass" as he pledged to take on big tech firms.
Read more: 'We'll take you on': Starmer warns Big Tech 'things will change' as ministers consider under 16s social media ban
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Ministers have been mulling evidence from Australia, which imposed a blanket ban in December.
It comes as the children’s commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza proposed any ban should cover 16 and 17-year-olds, who she said should not have "lesser protection".
Downing Street was approached for comment.
Sir Keir is to announce the plans in a speech ahead of the Makerfield by-election on June 18, when Labour leadership rival Andy Burnham will learn whether his path has been cleared to return to Westminster and challenge the Prime Minister, according to multiple reports.
In a warning to big tech, he told LBC's Political Editor Natasha Clark on Friday: "The message to the tech companies was very simple, which is, nobody's getting a free pass here.
"Things are going to change. I was very clear with them.
"Nobody's getting a free pass here. I'm afraid we're not going to stick with what we've got here."
Number 10 has said it will act quickly but has yet refused to confirm the ban.
However, the restrictions are not expected to cover YouTube, the Sun on Sunday has reported.
A source told the newspaper: "The ban is coming later this month, but there will be some carve outs.“YouTube Kids won’t be covered.
"They are still working out if messaging services on gaming channels will be covered or not. Your TikToks will kick off."
Other proposals from the consultation are app curfews and limits on more addictive features.
Previously speaking to LBC, bereaved mother Ellen Roome called on legislators to press ahead with a ban without delay as "millions and millions" of children remain exposed to harmful content online.
Ms Roome's world was turned upside down when she found her 14-year-old boy lifeless in his bedroom in their Cheltenham home on April 13, 2022.
The online safety campaigner suspects her son Jools Sweeney died while doing an online challenge.
Ms Roome is among the 27 bereaved families in the UK who say social media is to blame for their children' s deaths.
Some 42,410 parents responded to the Government’s consultation, suggesting tens of thousands have backed a ban.
London mayor Sir Sadiq Khan has already thrown his weight behind the proposal, saying tech firms must prove their services are safe for children or face a ban on being available to under-16s.
Writing for LBC Opinion this week, Mr Khan argued the ban is the only way to protect young boys from the manosphere.
He wrote: "Ofcom must show companies that the era of impunity is over by taking a much tougher approach to enforcing the online safety laws we already have.
"Where those laws are already falling short, we mustn't be afraid to change them. That includes banning social media for under-16s."