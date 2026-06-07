It comes after the Prime Minister told LBC last week that "things are going to change"

Sir Keir Starmer is reportedly poised to announce a ban on social media for under-16s within the next ten days. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Sir Keir Starmer is poised to announce a ban on social media for under-16s within the next ten days.

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Ministers have been mulling evidence from Australia, which imposed a blanket ban in December. It comes as the children’s commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza proposed any ban should cover 16 and 17-year-olds, who she said should not have "lesser protection". Downing Street was approached for comment. Sir Keir is to announce the plans in a speech ahead of the Makerfield by-election on June 18, when Labour leadership rival Andy Burnham will learn whether his path has been cleared to return to Westminster and challenge the Prime Minister, according to multiple reports. In a warning to big tech, he told LBC's Political Editor Natasha Clark on Friday: "The message to the tech companies was very simple, which is, nobody's getting a free pass here. "Things are going to change. I was very clear with them. "Nobody's getting a free pass here. I'm afraid we're not going to stick with what we've got here." Number 10 has said it will act quickly but has yet refused to confirm the ban.

Bereaved parents Liam Walsh, Lorin LaFave, Mariano Janin, Ellen Roome, Lisa Kenevan, Ruth Moss, and Stuart Stephens met with the PM last month. Picture: Alamy

However, the restrictions are not expected to cover YouTube, the Sun on Sunday has reported. A source told the newspaper: "The ban is coming later this month, but there will be some carve outs.“YouTube Kids won’t be covered. "They are still working out if messaging services on gaming channels will be covered or not. Your TikToks will kick off." Other proposals from the consultation are app curfews and limits on more addictive features. Previously speaking to LBC, bereaved mother Ellen Roome called on legislators to press ahead with a ban without delay as "millions and millions" of children remain exposed to harmful content online. Ms Roome's world was turned upside down when she found her 14-year-old boy lifeless in his bedroom in their Cheltenham home on April 13, 2022.

The ban could be announced on June 18. Picture: Getty

The online safety campaigner suspects her son Jools Sweeney died while doing an online challenge. Ms Roome is among the 27 bereaved families in the UK who say social media is to blame for their children' s deaths. Some 42,410 parents responded to the Government’s consultation, suggesting tens of thousands have backed a ban. London mayor Sir Sadiq Khan has already thrown his weight behind the proposal, saying tech firms must prove their services are safe for children or face a ban on being available to under-16s.