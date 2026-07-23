The former Meta executive has warned people should not think a ban was “problem solved”

The former Meta executive has warned people should not think a ban was “problem solved”. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Former Meta executive Sir Nick Clegg has said banning under-16s from social media will be “letting tech companies off the hook”.

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The former deputy prime minister warned people should not think a ban was “problem solved”, and instead children are likely to start using apps which are “much less safe”. In June, the Labour Government announced under-16s in the UK could be banned from using social media by spring next year. The move was welcomed by parents and child safety campaigners, who said young people need to be protected from harmful online content. Speaking to BBC Newsnight and 5Live, Sir Nick, who was Meta’s president of global affairs from 2022 until early 2025, said he had a lot of sympathy with the intention of a ban. “But weirdly, you’re almost letting the tech companies off the hook,” he said. Read more: Elon Musk to make an 'anti-woke' Odyssey using Grok AI Read more: EU fines Google £759m for breaching competition laws on search and app store

TikTok age-verification smartphone screen rejecting an underage user, illustrating UK plans to restrict social media access for children under 16. Picture: Alamy

“Because from their point of view, they think, ‘okay, well, then we won’t bother doing all the difficult… engineering work to work out exactly who’s what age and how they use a different app to adults and so on.” The former Liberal Democrat leader added: “What we will find, I’m afraid, over the next few years, is that the problem hasn’t gone, that kids will be still online, they’ll actually be using a whole bunch of apps which are much less safe.“ And the tech companies in Silicon Valley will think, well, we don’t have to spend money on building what I think is the best thing to do.” The ban, which was announced in June, is set to take effect in Spring 2027. Decisive action – backed by nine in 10 parents – is expected to be brought to Parliament before Christmas.