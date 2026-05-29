Lord Michael Grade said the technology companies "don't really tackle" the issues head-on

By Alex Storey

The former chairman of Ofcom has told LBC he wants to see a social media ban for under-16s, but only as a temporary measure for the government to review after two years.

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Lord Michael Grade told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that a two-year temporary ban could be brought in to then be reviewed. Picture: LBC

"It's very hard turning the tech companies around from taking no responsibility whatsoever for the harm that they can cause through their products, their websites and social media and so on. "So I think this would be a wake-up call for them and the only thing I would say let's not make it permanent. "Let's review it in two or three years and have Parliament have another look at it, if that's what we want to do. But I think it's worth a try." After hosting the families at No10 on Tuesday, the Prime Minister tasked the Government with putting together "a game-changer" policy to tackle social media harms affecting children. He also pledged a crackdown "very quickly" after a consultation to help the Government decide what action it should take, titled Growing Up In The Online World, closed.

Bereaved parents pose with images of their children outside Downing Street earlier this week. Picture: Getty

Lord Grade added: "It seems to me the game that the tech companies play is they acknowledge the harm they cause, but they don't really tackle it head-on. "They, they keep announcing they're going to do this, they're going to change that, they're going to put in systems, they're going to. "But there doesn't seem to be a wholesale acceptance that the harm that's caused has to be stopped. They have the technology to stop it, they've just got to get on with it. "Ofcom is doing a fantastic job getting changes all the time from the tech companies, either through strong-arm tactics or through their voluntary but it doesn't feel wholehearted to me."

The government is facing pressure to enforce a ban on social media for under-16s. Picture: Alamy