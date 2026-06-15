Ellen Roome lost her son in 2022 after suspecting he tried to copy an online challenge on TikTok

By Alex Storey

The mother of a schoolboy who died after attempting an online challenge has told LBC she welcomes the social media ban for under-16s but said bereaved parents need more clarity on how it will work.

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Ellen Roome speaking to LBC. Picture: LBC

"It has been reported that highly effective age controls need to be in place and then looking at not just naming the sites but looking at the harmful features, so making sure that algorithmic data being fed to children is removed and stranger contact is again blocked. "We've got to wait for details, but that's going to be laid out in Parliament this afternoon." The ban follows Australia who announced their restrictions last year, which has reportedly led to just 40% compliance rate, with youngsters using virtual private networks (VPNs) and other methods to get around it. But UK government ministers have labelled the ban here an "Australia plus" version with stricter legislation said to be enforced by next Spring. Ms Roome told Nick she was confident that the results of UK's ban would go further than that in Australia, where ten major platforms have been made prohibited.

Jools Sweeney died aged 14 after the "blackout" challenge. Picture: ELLEN ROOME

They include TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Reddit, Facebook, X, Threads, Snapchat, Twitch and Kick. But the Prime Minister has also announced the UK will impose curfews for accessing online content as well as enforcing restrictions for chatrooms. Ms Roome joined a group of bereaved families who visited Downing Street last month to urge Sir Keir to impose restrictions. The Government intends to use highly-effective age assurance (HEAA) measures to make it more difficult for children to dodge the ban.

Sir Keir Starmer poses with families involved in the consultation process for online restrictions. Picture: Alamy

Those methods could include facial age estimates, photo ID or bank checks according to guidance from regulator Ofcom. Critics of the Australia ban say it has nit gone far enough, with research showing around 60% of children still have access. But speaking to LBC earlier, US lawyer Matthew Bergman said: "If there are 40% less kids on social media under 16, those are 40% less kids that are being sent suicidal content, anorexic content, and bullying. That's huge. "If I could tell you that in the UK we could reduce bullying by 40%, you'd say, where do I sign up? "It's very much to me a glass half full, not a glass half empty. The fact that we may not have 100% compliance, what law do you have 100% compliance to? "You're never going to have 100% safety. You don't have cars that are 100% safe." Ms Roome is currently taking legal action against TikTok alongside five British parents suing the platform in Delaware.