The Prime Minister has announced a sweeping ban on social media for under-16s in a news conference at Downing Street.

Sir Keir Starmer called it a "big moment for our country" during his speech announcing the ban.

In a statement last night, he vowed to "call time on a system that's failing our kids and take bold action to give every child the best possible start in life".

TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube and Instagram are among the apps included in the ban which will take effect in Spring 2027.

A consultation, which was conducted this year and had more than 116,000 participants, revealed that 85% of parents believe the risk of social media outweigh any benefits.

However, some are worried children could get around the ban and still be at risk.

Back in December, Australia became the first country in the world to introduce a similar ban last year.

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