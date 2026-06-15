LIVE: Prime Minister announces sweeping social media ban for under-16s
Speaking at a news conference in Downing Street, Sir Keir Starmer said it was clear to him that “a full ban is the right choice”.
The Prime Minister has announced a sweeping ban on social media for under-16s in a news conference at Downing Street.
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Sir Keir Starmer called it a "big moment for our country" during his speech announcing the ban.
In a statement last night, he vowed to "call time on a system that's failing our kids and take bold action to give every child the best possible start in life".
TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube and Instagram are among the apps included in the ban which will take effect in Spring 2027.
A consultation, which was conducted this year and had more than 116,000 participants, revealed that 85% of parents believe the risk of social media outweigh any benefits.
However, some are worried children could get around the ban and still be at risk.
Back in December, Australia became the first country in the world to introduce a similar ban last year.
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When could the under-16 social media ban take effect?
Asked when the ban would come into force, Sir Keir Starmer said he wanted to move much faster than previous online safety legislation.
He said he was “very conscious” that the Online Safety Act took the last government eight years to pass and implement.
“I was determined that will not happen in this case, so we took the powers early,” he said.
The Prime Minister said the government hopes to pass the regulations before Christmas, with the ban likely to come into force in the early part of next year — “probably about springtime”.
'To give every child, from every background, the best possible start in life'
Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said: "Today we take a bold and significant step, towards creating a safer, healthier life online, for our children and future generations.
“Tech companies have had countless opportunities to keep children safe, yet they have failed to act. That is why we are a taking power away from the tech giants and putting it back in parents' hands.
"My driving force has always been to give every child, from every background, the best possible start in life. That is what these regulations will deliver.”
'Social media is damaging children’s development'
Sir Keir says social media is preventing children from doing their homework, reading, seeing friends and getting to bed on time, and warned that it is ultimately harming their development.
“I feel for this generation,” he said. “I think back to my own childhood. And yes, the early 1970s weren’t always picnic, but we didn’t have to deal with anything like this – a technology that intrudes into every corner of a life.”
The Prime Minister said he believed parents would back the move and added: “I am not prepared to compromise on the safety and happiness of our children, and that is why this ban must happen, and that is why this ban will happen.”
Funding boost for after-school clubs alongside social media ban
The £132.5 million-backed programme will fund activities to keep children occupied and help them build new skills.
Activities could include music groups, engineering clubs, debating societies and football clubs.
Ministers hope the funding boost will respond directly to the State of the Nation survey of more than 14,000 young people, which found that despite being the most digitally connected generation, young people today face some of the highest levels of isolation.
Read the full story here.
'Huge moment for online safety'
Parenting forum Mumsnet has branded the ban "a huge moment" for online safety.
They wrote on X: "A huge moment for children’s online safety, and for every parent who has felt powerless in the face of addictive technology designed to keep their children scrolling."
'Do we truly believe that social media creates a happy environment for our children?'
Sir Keir Starmer continued: "But I ask the question now: do we truly believe that social media creates a happy environment for our children? Do we truly believe that it's a place where they can feel safe?
"I don't think I even need to answer those questions, do I. Every parent can see it with their own eyes.
"Social media is making children unhappy. It's making it easier for bullies to harass and abuse them, and it could even be harming their mental health. Exposing them to content that is dangerous because that's what grabs the attention. It's designed to be addictive."
'This is not something I do lightly'
Sir Keir Starmer says: "This is not something I do lightly, and I will not present it as cost-free, as if social media has brought no benefits to young people, because clearly that is wrong.
"But government is always about choices, and it's clear to me that a full ban is the right choice."
As a parent of two, the PM says he relates to "the fears that we all feel" about social media, and he has only ever wanted his children "to be happy and for them to be safe".
Starmer speaking on social media ban for under-16s
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How the social media ban works in Australia
Australia last December became the first country in the world to ban under-16s from using major social media platforms, including TikTok, X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat and Threads.
Under the rules, children under 16 cannot open new accounts and existing profiles have been deactivated.
The ban is enforced through penalties on the tech companies rather than on children or parents.
Firms can be fined up to A$49.5m for serious or repeated breaches if they fail to take what the government calls “reasonable steps” to keep under-16s off their platforms.
That can include using age-checking tools such as government ID, face or voice recognition, or “age inference” technology, which estimates someone’s age based on their online behaviour.
Companies are not allowed to rely simply on users declaring their own age or parents confirming it for them.
Sir Keir Starmer to hold press conference imminently
The Prime Minister is expected to announce a series of social media restrictions at a press conference at 8:10am this morning.
He vowed to take "bold action" following calls for change from lobbying parents.
Sir Keir told LBC earlier this month that he would "take further measures" to "protect children and young people".