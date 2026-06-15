But when will the social media ban take effect? Here's everything you need to know.

The decision comes after growing pressure for the government to make changes to how children use social media. Australia, Brazil and Indonesia have all already put in place strict age-related restrictions for social media.

Decisive action – backed by 9 in 10 parents – is expected to be brought to Parliament before Christmas.

The ban, which was announced on Monday, is set to take effect in Spring 2027.

What does a social media ban look like for the UK?

User-to-user platforms, whose purpose is to enable social interaction and which allow users to post material, will fall under the ban, as will algorithms.

This means platforms like Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and X will face a ban. However, the Government does not intend for messaging services like WhatsApp and Signal to be included in the social media ban.

They are also cracking down on online gaming platforms and livestreaming where "at the moment strangers can contact any child unchecked".

Certain online features that don't make use of social interaction and algorithms such as YouTube Kids, Lego Play, and Google Classroom will remain outside the scope of the ban.

How will the social media ban work?

It means that anybody born after January 1, 2009, will not be allowed to make a social media account.

Restrictions on all platforms mentioned above, as well as any that incorporate the social interaction function, will be on by default for under-16s.

There will also be restrictions on content for under 17s too to prevent a "cliff-edge" when they turn 16.

The Government will look at implementing overnight curfews and breaks in infinite scrolling for under 18s.