Ruth Moss, and her daughter Sophie, who took her own life aged 13. Picture: Ruth Moss

By Jacob Paul

Bereaved mothers who say social media is to blame for their children’s deaths have told LBC the government must ban the platforms for under-16s now or risk putting more young teens in danger.

The grieving parents vowed to take on Big Tech, saying it can’t hurt them as “nothing will ever be as bad walking in and seeing your lifeless child”. It comes as the Government is currently exploring restricting social media to over 16s, asking children and adults their opinions as part of a three-month public consultation after Australia imposed the same ban last year. But campaigners warn wasting time mulling over the policy risks kicking the can down the road, leading to further inaction while exposing more children to harmful content online. Ruth Moss, whose daughter Sophie took her own life in 2014 aged 13, told LBC social media must be banned for under 16s without delay. Sophie, who was already vulnerable when she got hold of a mobile phone at the age of 11, became exposed to everything from suicide instructions to violent pornographic material and dark images telling her “it’s better on the other side”. “I remember just being completely horrified. Some of the things that she had on that and the imagery she saw on there, I, as an adult, found very distressing. “Surely there should be some cheques and balances in there and there really weren't,” Ruth told LBC. Read more: Lords-backed under-16 social media ban to be overturned as Labour prepares its own measures Read more: Only 15% of children say social media ban would increase safety online

Sophie Parkinson died in 2014 after viewing harmful content on social media. Picture: Handout

Ellen Roome, from Cheltenham, has been campaigning for better online protections for children ever since the death of her 14-year-old son Jools Sweeney in 2022. She has never been given a clear answer about Jools’ death, but believes he could have died following a viral online challenge that went wrong. Now, Ellen is part of a group of bereaved mothers taking TikTok to court over claims their children, none of whom presented with mental health issues, were exposed to extremely harmful content promoted and amplified by TikTok’s algorithms. “In the inquest, there was nothing found offline, not one thing. Not bullying, not mental health issues, not one teacher, one friend, nobody thought there was an issue. So if there was nothing offline, what happened online? “I know he used social media too much. It started in lockdown. He was an only child, so I thought that was his way of interacting with his friends. “I honestly was naive to the harm, like, unfortunately, a lot of parents are.”

Ellen Roome and her son Jools, who died 12 years ago. Picture: Ellen Roome

Fearful over the harmful content other young people are still exposed to years after their own childrens' deaths, Ellen and Ruth are warning inaction on a social media ban puts more young people at risk. They say the three-month consultation period for could leave the process dragging on for too long and spark a potentially harmful delay. “How long Is it going to take to review all of those pieces of information that come back in on that consultation? They can't cope when there's a backlog of passports, how on earth are they going to be able to deal with that, analyse it and then say what they can do from it?,” Ellen said. Ruth said: “Legislation is painfully slow. It took seven years from Online Safety Act. It could take the same to get another amendment through.” It comes as fears grow a proposed ban could be scrapped despite the proposal previously being backed in the House of Lords. The Government is understood to be pushing for an amendment which would see kids blocked from “specified internet services” rather than a strict age limit for under-16s. This could involve measures such as switching off addictive features on the apps and imposing a social media curfew. However, both Ellen and Ruth were clear that there is not time to waste. “While we're waiting for the good stuff to happen, we need to remove social media from children, stop the rot and then, put it back out there when it's safe to do so, as we would do with a faulty toy or anything else that harmed children.” Ruth said.

Ellen has still not been given conclusive answers about Jools' death. Sweeney. Picture: Ellen Roome

Ellen said: “If the social media companies can make it safe, we're not saying it has to go forever. If they get rid of these features and it's safe, then we'll consider giving it back. But at the moment, it's not a safe product.” In a warning to Big Tech, Ellen said: “I've had the worst thing possible in my life that could happen to me, so I'm not scared at all. You can't hurt us anymore. “Nothing will ever be as bad as losing a child and walking in and seeing your lifeless child. Whatever they do is never going to be as bad.” “I don't have any other children I can save. I really do think this is about protecting other children. And I have always said if I can make something positive out of the loss of Jools, that's why I aim to do it." Ruth warned that while the power of Big Tech is not to be underestimated, she is not scared of standing up the social media giants. “The bottom line is, I've got evidence to show what Sophie looked at at the end of her life. It's not publicly desirable or in their best interest to come after me.”