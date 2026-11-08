Government 'seriously considering' banning children from online sales sites such as eBay, Vinted & Facebook Marketplace
The Culture Secretary is considering extending the social media band for under-16s to the marketplaces amid fears their messaging functions could allow strangers to groom children.
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The Government is reportedly “seriously considering” banning under-16s from online marketplaces including eBay, Vinted, Depop and Facebook Marketplace.
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Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy is said to be considering extending the planned social media ban to selling platforms amid concerns that their messaging functions could allow strangers to contact and groom children.
She said ministers were “looking seriously” at including the marketplaces “in order to keep children safe”.
Under the UK’s proposed under-16s social media ban, due to come into force in March 2027, children would be barred from platforms including Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat.
Ofcom research, Children's Passive Online Measurement, found around 19% of children aged eight to 14 use eBay frequently, while 15% frequently use Vinted.
Read more: Ofcom sets out age verification plans ahead of under-16s social media ban
Read more: Social media ban for under-16s to come into effect next March, Culture Secretary confirms
She will later this year publish details of which social media platforms will be banned from having users under 16 years old.
This is expected to include Facebook, Instagram and X, but it was reported elsewhere Ms Nandy could go further in the spring and extend the ban to marketplaces.
Rani Govender, head of child safety online at the NSPCC, said the Culture Secretary was “right to consider a wider range of platforms”.
She added: “Vinted and eBay already have a minimum age of 18, so the real question is how the Government and Ofcom will ensure highly effective age checks are implemented and enforced to stop children accessing them in the first place.”
The Children's Society, a charity, has warned that some young users are being "asked for indecent photos in exchange for money" or gifts on online selling platforms.
An eBay spokesperson said the company was looking forward to "understanding more and continuing to work constructively with the government".
Vinted has not commented.
Australia became the first country in the world to fully ban children under 16 from accessing social media, primarily due to safety concerns.
So far, children in Australia have found ways to circumvent the ban, but the UK government has said it intends to introduce stricter measures and take a tougher approach.
The full list of banned platforms has not yet been released, but YouTube, excluding YouTube Kids, is also expected to be included.