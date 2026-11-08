The Culture Secretary is considering extending the social media band for under-16s to the marketplaces amid fears their messaging functions could allow strangers to groom children.

Under-16s ban on social media, backed by the House of Lords, comes into action in March 2027. Picture: Getty

By Antonia Vlad

The Government is reportedly “seriously considering” banning under-16s from online marketplaces including eBay, Vinted, Depop and Facebook Marketplace.

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Vinted and eBay could be banned for those under the age of 16 as part of the UK's social media ban. Picture: Ascannio/Alamy

She will later this year publish details of which social media platforms will be banned from having users under 16 years old. This is expected to include Facebook, Instagram and X, but it was reported elsewhere Ms Nandy could go further in the spring and extend the ban to marketplaces.

Rani Govender, head of child safety online at the NSPCC, said the Culture Secretary was “right to consider a wider range of platforms”. She added: “Vinted and eBay already have a minimum age of 18, so the real question is how the Government and Ofcom will ensure highly effective age checks are implemented and enforced to stop children accessing them in the first place.” The Children's Society, a charity, has warned that some young users are being "asked for indecent photos in exchange for money" or gifts on online selling platforms. An eBay spokesperson said the company was looking forward to "understanding more and continuing to work constructively with the government". Vinted has not commented. Australia became the first country in the world to fully ban children under 16 from accessing social media, primarily due to safety concerns.