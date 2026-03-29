Body dysmorphia is a mental health condition which causes patients to worry about flaws in their appearance which are often unnoticeable to other people

The number of people seeking help for body dysmorphia has surged by almost two-thirds in the last three years, according to NHS figures. Picture: Anna Barclay/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The number of people seeking help for body dysmorphia has surged by almost two-thirds in the last three years, according to NHS figures.

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“Hyper-unrealistic body expectations” portrayed on social media platforms have also added “rocket fuel” to the situation, officials said. Body dysmorphia is a mental health condition which causes patients to worry about flaws in their appearance which are often unnoticeable to other people. Symptoms include obsessing over a specific area of the body, comparing looks with someone else’s, looking in mirrors a lot or avoiding them altogether, or picking at the skin. It is common in teenagers and young adults and affects men and women, and can also lead to depression, self-harm and suicidal thoughts. Read more: Councils told to use ‘one-stop-shop’ app to end ‘faff’ of paying for parking Read more: Tony Blair says left's 'unholy alliance with Islamists' is endangering UK

The number of people seeking help for body dysmorphia has surged by almost two-thirds in the last three years, according to NHS figures. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

According to NHS England, referrals for support for body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) have increased by 63.9 per cent in three years. Last year, there were 1,028 referrals, a jump of almost a third (32.6 per cent) on the previous 12 months. Dr Adrian James, NHS England’s national medical director for mental health and neurodiversity, said: “BDD is linked to perfectionism, beliefs about beauty and self-worth, and a tendency to overestimate the importance of appearance on social acceptance. “But it is also clear to both clinicians and patients that outside pressure has played a big part in contributing to these skyrocketing figures. “The most concerning of these is social media, which is adding rocket fuel to the situation. “Never have we lived in a period where it’s so easy to be surrounded by hyper-unrealistic body expectations, while at the same time being told that perfectly healthy bodies simply aren’t good enough. “And this has a significant impact on children and young people, who are forming their sense of self and relationships with their body, and are more susceptible to unrealistic messaging circulating online.”

The number of people seeking help for body dysmorphia has surged by almost two-thirds in the last three years, according to NHS figures. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images