Social media ‘adding rocket fuel’ to surging NHS referrals for body dysmorphia
Body dysmorphia is a mental health condition which causes patients to worry about flaws in their appearance which are often unnoticeable to other people
The number of people seeking help for body dysmorphia has surged by almost two-thirds in the last three years, according to NHS figures.
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“Hyper-unrealistic body expectations” portrayed on social media platforms have also added “rocket fuel” to the situation, officials said.
Body dysmorphia is a mental health condition which causes patients to worry about flaws in their appearance which are often unnoticeable to other people.
Symptoms include obsessing over a specific area of the body, comparing looks with someone else’s, looking in mirrors a lot or avoiding them altogether, or picking at the skin.
It is common in teenagers and young adults and affects men and women, and can also lead to depression, self-harm and suicidal thoughts.
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According to NHS England, referrals for support for body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) have increased by 63.9 per cent in three years.
Last year, there were 1,028 referrals, a jump of almost a third (32.6 per cent) on the previous 12 months.
Dr Adrian James, NHS England’s national medical director for mental health and neurodiversity, said: “BDD is linked to perfectionism, beliefs about beauty and self-worth, and a tendency to overestimate the importance of appearance on social acceptance.
“But it is also clear to both clinicians and patients that outside pressure has played a big part in contributing to these skyrocketing figures.
“The most concerning of these is social media, which is adding rocket fuel to the situation.
“Never have we lived in a period where it’s so easy to be surrounded by hyper-unrealistic body expectations, while at the same time being told that perfectly healthy bodies simply aren’t good enough.
“And this has a significant impact on children and young people, who are forming their sense of self and relationships with their body, and are more susceptible to unrealistic messaging circulating online.”
University student Nicola Kowalczuk, from the West Midlands, was 15 when she started experiencing BDD symptoms.
She kept the thoughts to herself before opening up to her sisters.
Miss Kowalczuk, now 18, was eventually referred for talking therapy on the NHS by her GP and finished treatment in December.
“For years I felt trapped in my own thoughts,” she said.
“I’d constantly be checking myself in mirrors, or hiding myself under clothes. I lost my sense of self. Talking therapies changed that.
“It gave me practical tools, confidence, and the feeling that I didn’t have to struggle alone any more.
“Since finishing therapy, I’ve been able to actually enjoy being with my family and find fun in the small moments rather than worrying about how I look – something I never thought would happen.”
Dr James added: “As seen in Nicola’s story, BDD can cause significant disruption to people’s daily life with symptoms including obsessive worries about one or more perceived flaws in physical appearance, compulsive and repetitive behaviours and routines such as looking at yourself in mirrors frequently or avoiding mirrors altogether.
“It’s vital that if you’re experiencing obsessive thoughts and worrying about your appearance, that you come forward for support – you can either self-refer or speak with your local GP practice – and nine in 10 people get help within six weeks.”