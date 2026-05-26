Ministers have previously come under pressure in Parliament to ban children from the social media platforms deemed harmful

Esther Ghey (left), the mother of Brianna Ghey, and Ruth Moss, the mother of Sophie Parkinson, both holding a picture of their daughters, arrive at Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Bereaved families have arrived at Downing Street to urge the Prime Minister to restrict social media use for children until the "companies responsible have fixed it and proven it is safe".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sir Keir Starmer has tasked the Government with putting together "a game-changer" policy to tackle social media harms affecting children. The Prime Minister pledged a crackdown “very quickly” after a consultation to help the Government decide what action it should take, titled Growing Up In The Online World, closes later on Tuesday. Ellen Roome, who arrived at Downing Street, lost her 14-year-old boy Jools Sweeney who was found lifeless in his bedroom in their Cheltenham home on April 13, 2022. The 49-year-old believes TikTok is to blame for his death, saying the teenager had been taking part in a "blackout" challenge he had first seen on the app. She and other bereaved families will meet Sir Keir Starmer as the government's 'Growing Up in an Online World' consultation closes.

Bereaved parents pose with images of their children outside Downing Street. Picture: Getty

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall earlier said the Government would decide on its response before the end of the year. “No-one’s going to stop me from doing what I think is right for this country,” she said. Visiting a nursery school in East Sussex, Sir Keir said: “The consultation on children and social media is closing this evening. “We’ve had very, very many people being part of the process, either responding or in discussions with me and with others. Read More: I'm a cybersecurity expert - my daughter won’t have social media until she’s 16 Read More: UK faces ‘wave of radicalised children’ from ‘hateful’ social media, medical leaders warn

Families who have tragically lost children to suicide arrive in Downing Street. Picture: PA

“I’m meeting some of the parents this afternoon. “I’ll be really clear, the question now is not whether we do something, we are going to act – I’m absolutely clear that this needs to be something where there’s a game-changer. “So, we will be acting. “The question is only what we do, and that will be coming very quickly, because we took powers earlier this year to make sure we can act very, very quickly. “So, consultation will finish. We will then act, and we will be decisive, because it’s absolutely clear to me that we need to take action to protect children, and we can act quickly.”

Ministers have previously come under pressure in Parliament to ban children from the social media platforms deemed harmful. Conservative former minister Lord Nash, who pushed for a law change, said: “The Government gave a commitment to Parliament that they would introduce some form of age or functionality restriction on social media for children under 16. “We now expect them to deliver on that commitment fully and in the shortest possible timeframe.

Families arriving in Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

“Hundreds of thousands of people have made their voices heard, asking the Government to raise the age for access to harmful social media to 16. “And today the Prime Minister will meet the bereaved parents who have campaigned tirelessly to prevent their experiences happening to anyone else. “Please, just get on with it.” Ellen Roome, who believes her son Jools Sweeney, 14, died while attempting an online challenge, said: “I, and other families who have lost children to social media, will tell the Prime Minister directly – social media is a product and like any other faulty product causing the deaths of children, it should be restricted until the companies responsible have fixed it and proven it is safe.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to Acorn Nursery, Brighton, East Sussex, to announce a range of measures to support parents and families with childcare costs. Picture: Alamy

“We cannot go on with further speculation – we need clarity.” But some groups have said that a ban may not be the appropriate instrument to tackle a wide spread of social media harms. Paul Whiteman, general secretary at school leaders’ union NAHT, said “a ban alone would not be a panacea to all the risks posed by social media and the online world, and it would need to be supported by a much wider package of measures”. He said: “Focusing on a social media ban at the expense of broader action to ensure companies get their houses in order would risk letting them off the hook.”

Esther Ghey (left), the mother of Brianna Ghey, and Ruth Moss, the mother of Sophie Parkinson, both holding a picture of their daughters, arrive at Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

Mr Whiteman said late-evening scrolling “can also affect children’s concentration in the classroom” and urged ministers to consider what protections children should have on messaging apps and online games. The Children’s Coalition for Online Safety, led by 5Rights Foundation and including groups such as the NSPCC and Girlguiding, demanded a broader overhaul of technology companies’ business models and product design choices that risk keeping young users hooked. Leanda Barrington-Leach, executive director at 5Rights Foundation, said: “We will not fix this by tinkering around the edges, by tweaking features or relying on age limits alone. “The issue is not a single product or setting; it is built into the system itself, into business models and design choices that prioritise engagement, data extraction and profit over children’s wellbeing.” Ms Kendall some people are “very, very strongly for a ban” while others have proposed a different “way forward”.