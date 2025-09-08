New laws are to be introduced to prevent devastating self-harm material being disseminated on social media in a major victory for LBC’s Online Safety Day.

The Online Safety Act will be strengthened to put stricter requirements on tech companies to hunt down and remove any material that encourages or assists serious self-harm.

Tech firms will be made to use cutting-edge technology to actively seek out and eliminate harmful content, rather than simply reacting and taking it down after it has already been viewed.

In her first policy move as Technology Secretary, Liz Kendall told LBC: “Keeping children safe online is a challenge understood by parents across the country, yet vile content that promotes self-harm continues to be pushed on vulnerable adults and can mean potentially heart-wrenching consequences for them and their loved ones.

"Our enhanced protections will make clear to social media companies that taking immediate, proactive steps to keep users safe from encountering toxic material that could be the difference between life and death is not an option, but the law.”

