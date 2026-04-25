Klaudia Glam, whose real name is Klaudia Zakrzewska, was hit by a car in Soho alongside two other people - one of whom, a security guard, suffered "life-changing injuries"

Social media influencer, 32, dies after being hit by car outside London nightclub. Picture: Instagram

By Danielle de Wolfe

A social media influencer who was hit by car outside a central London nightclub on Sunday has died in hospital.

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Hours earlier, Klaudia's mother revealed that her daughter's doctors 'did not believe she would survive' her injuries. Picture: Social Media

"Our thoughts are also with everyone impacted by this incident. “We recognise that this case has generated significant interest and discussion on social media; however, we would urge the public to refrain from further speculation.” Hours earlier, Klaudia's mother revealed that her daughter's doctors 'did not believe she would survive' her injuries. Writing on a fundraising page set up in Klaudia's name, her mum said: "Klaudia is in critical condition, and due to the severity of her injuries, doctors do not believe she will survive. "But I truly believe her fight is not over! Klaudia is strong, and I know she still has a chance," she continued in the GoFundMe post. "Anyone who knew my gorgeous daughter knows how truly wonderful she is."

Police cordon in place on Argyll Street near Oxford Circus after a car hits pedestrians in central London. Picture: Alamy

Adding: "She has touched so many people with her pure heart and kindness, and she deserves every chance to keep fighting." Former X Factor contestant Gabrielle Carrington, 29, known online as RIELLEUK, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday charged with attempted murder. Dressed in grey, Carrington made a heart gesture from the dock towards her family as part of her court appearance on Tuesday. She stood with her hands on her hips as District Judge Nina Tempia remanded her in custody, where she will remain until the next court hearing at the Old Bailey on May 19. It comes after Ms Zakrzewska's mother issued a heartbreaking message on social media urging people to pray for the social media personality.

Ms. Zakrzewska's mother has issued a heartbreaking message on social media urging people to pray for the influencer. Picture: Instagram

Writing on her Instagram story, she said: "There is hope still, we pray. My dear family and friends. I’m asking from the deepest place in my heart — please keep my beautiful daughter Klaudia in your prayers right now. She is my angel, my world, my everything, and she needs all the love, strength, and healing we can send her. "Please lift her in your prayers—for comfort, protection, and strength during this difficult time. Your love and support mean more to me than words can express. Thank you from the bottom of my heart." Ms Zakrzewska, who has more than 258,000 followers on Instagram, had been partying with friends at the Inca nightclub on the night of the crash. A security guard who was hit by the same car has also been left with "life-changing injuries". Anoosh Chaichy, 56, from Edgware, in north London, was injured as tried to move his e-scooter from the scene.

Carrington, dressed in grey, made a heart gesture from the dock during her court appearance on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy