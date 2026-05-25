Families will meet the Prime Minister face to face today as the government's 'Growing Up in an Online World' consultation closes

Ellen Roome has campaigned for more stricter social media rules for children after the death of her son Jools Seeney. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Ellen Roome will join bereaved families at No10 on Tuesday to urge the Prime Minister to restrict social media use for children until the "companies responsible have fixed it and proven it is safe".

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Ellen Roome lost her 14-year-old boy Jools Sweeney who was found lifeless in his bedroom in their Cheltenham home on April 13, 2022. The 49-year-old believes TikTok is to blame for his death, saying the teenager had been taking part in a "blackout" challenge he had first seen on the app. Ms Roome has campaigned tirelessly for the government to enforce tighter restrictions around its social media guidelines. She and other bereaved families will meet Sir Keir Starmer on Tuesday as the government's 'Growing Up in an Online World' consultation closes. Read more: Ofcom cracks down on Snapchat but watchdog warns social media platforms still failing to protect children Read more: TikTok and YouTube ‘not making websites safer for children’ as Ofcom vows to 'force through' online safety rules

The debate was designed to help the Government decide what action to take on the potential harms of social media. Ms Roome said: "My son Jools was 14 when he died in April 2022. I have spent the years since fighting global technology companies just to understand the last days of his life. "No parent should have to do that. Later today I, and other families who have lost children to social media, will tell the Prime Minister directly - social media is a product, and like any other faulty product causing the deaths of children, it should be restricted until the companies responsible have fixed it and proven it is safe. "We have read the growing rumours of action in the media and we are hopeful, but we have been here before. We cannot go on with further speculation - we need clarity. "As the government's consultation closes today, the Prime Minister must now act on his promise to raise the age limit to 16 for harmful social media."

Ms Roome and other bereaved families will meet with the Prime Minister on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

The House of Lords has previously voted four times to force the government to raise the minimum social media age limit to 16. Ministers have given a binding commitment to Parliament that, despite whatever else comes from the consultation, age or functionality based restrictions will be introduced for under-16s. They also pledged to set out a plan for delivering this by no later than July. But campaigners and bereaved families say that commitment must now be met in full, with no further delay. The NSPCC, alongside dozens of leading children's organisations and bereaved parents, has set out clearly what protections children need. Their joint statement recommended measures including banning targeted advertising and manipulative design features; default safety protections for under-16s with penalties for firms that fall short; stronger regulation of AI systems including child-focused risk assessments; and the creation of an independent online safety commissioner.

Law enforcement has reached the same conclusion, that the National Crime Agency and the National Police Chiefs' Council have stated plainly that the online environment as it currently exists is not safe for children under 16. Lisa Kenevan lost her son Isaac at the age of 13 who also died from injuries suffered while taking part in an online challenge in 2022. Ms Kenevan, who will also attend the meeting, said: "It's been a long time coming for this meeting to be arranged with the PM, and I look forward to having the opportunity to discuss my concerns on the consultation, and what is happening to children with social media.

(Left to right) Lisa Kenevan, George Nicolau, Ellen Roome and Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch hold a press conference calling on stricter laws. Picture: Alamy

"It totally baffles me that we have all the evidence that can be presented to the government at first hand, We are sadly living proof, just look at all these bereaved families I stand alongside with, all our children have lost their lives by a social media act. "Health professionals, teachers and of course parents have been raising the alarm for years with concrete evidence that social media for under-16s in not fit for purpose. "How much more evidence is needed? How many more children must we lose?

"We are losing children to an unsafe tech world Metaphorically and physically Until it is made safe, it must be taken away." Lord Nash, former Minister of Schools, said: "There is encouraging speculation about the Government's intentions, but children's safety requires firm commitments, not just speculation. My message as the consultation closes is simple. "The Government gave a commitment to Parliament that they would introduce some form of age or functionality restriction on social media for children under 16. "We now expect them to deliver on that commitment fully and in the shortest possible timeframe.

A young girl using social media app TikTok on a mobile phone. Picture: Alamy