Liberal Democrat frontbencher Lord Pack put forward the crackdown on payments for social media posts, amid fears they are “incentivising extreme commentary”

Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage and Deputy Leader Richard Tice on stage during a Reform UK rally at Doncaster Race Course. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Politicians who go viral online could be banned from accepting cash for their social media posts under a crackdown proposed in the House of Lords.

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The move is one of several proposed amendments to the Representation of the People Bill, legislation which the Government is using to ban cryptocurrency donations to political parties and lower the voting age to 16. Liberal Democrat frontbencher Lord Pack put forward the crackdown on payments for social media posts, amid fears they are “incentivising extreme commentary”. He has also called for political parties to risk assess whether donations have come from a person with a conviction for fraud, dishonesty, bribery, corruption or money laundering. Read more: Burnham 'strongly supports' Trump's 'energy ceasefire' between Russia and Ukraine Read more: White House reinstates UK access to new AI models for safety tests

In another amendment, he called for political parties to lift the lid on their past dealings in cryptocurrencies, by producing a one-off report on donations involving cryptoassets. Lord Pack told the Press Association that while headlines involving Reform UK had put “a spotlight on these things”, he wanted to update the laws around donations to eliminate emerging “risks” which other parties could exploit. Asked about his proposal for a ban on political parties or politicians accepting payments from social media firms, Lord Pack claimed “those payments essentially come from incentivising extreme commentary”. The Lib Dems’ Cabinet Office spokesman added: “Algorithms are designed to generate the most engagement, generate the most news and hence generate the most payment.” This is a pattern “that we have stumbled into, unfortunately”, he said.

Lord Pack continued: “I think that you can see how the problem has grown over time, both in terms of what algorithms encourage and how they work, and in the scale of financial payments. “And therefore, the Representation of the People Bill is a good opportunity to say, ‘OK, now’s the time to call a halt to that escalating process and draw the line’.” Several politicians have received payments as a result of their social media activity, according to the register of members’ financial interests. Among them are Reform UK’s leader and deputy leader Nigel Farage and Richard Tice, who between them have this year received payments from X worth £3,980.75. Google has paid Mr Farage a further £1,407.14 for his activity online this year. Luke Charters, the Labour MP for York Outer, has received payments worth £651.81 from X.

He said he has donated the money to registered charities. Elsewhere, Reform UK leaders are facing questions about their links to George Cottrell, who was jailed for eight months in the US in 2017 after pleading guilty to a charge of wire fraud. Mr Cottrell reportedly recruited and paid three staff to work on Mr Farage’s social media before the general election, and has continued to allow him to use a five-storey Georgian property he rented near Buckingham Palace. His mother Fiona Cottrell has meanwhile donated sums to Reform on several occasions, with several media outlets having raised questions over the ultimate source of the cash. Mr Farage has previously told the BBC he believes the support which came from Ms Cottrell was “her money”.