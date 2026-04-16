The meeting comes after MPs failed to back a ban on social media for under-16s on Wednesday

Sir Keir Starmer met with tech bosses at No10. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Sir Keir Starmer has told social media bosses that “things can’t go on like this” as he hauled them into Downing Street to talk about the risks children face online.

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The Prime Minister also hinted at the possibility of measures to restrict children’s access to social media sites. Sir Keir told the tech bosses: “Things can’t go on like this, they must change because right now social media is putting our children at risk. “In a world in which children are protected, even if that means access is restricted, that is preferable to a world where harm is the price of participation.” The Prime Minister added: “I am determined we will build a better future for our children, and look forward to working with you on this. “I do think this can be done. I think the question is not whether it is done, the question is how it is done.” Among those who gathered inside No 10 were Wifredo Fernandez of X, Alistair Law of TikTok, Markus Reinisch of Meta, and Kate Alessi of Google. The Prime Minister said the talks on Thursday will be about “making sure social media companies step up and take responsibility” as failing to act would have “stark” consequences. This comes despite the Government failing to back a Lords amendment to the Children and Wellbeing Schools Bill, which would have banned under-16s from social media on Wednesday night. The Government did not support the amendment from former schools minister, Lord Nash, and instead is waiting for the end of a consultation into social media addiction before bringing forward its own measures. Measure being consulted upon could include an Australia-style social media ban for under-16s, limits on addictive features, and stronger controls on AI chatbots.

The Prime Minister wants to push the companies to go further on protecting children as the Government weighs new restrictions. Picture: PA

The Prime Minister met with senior figures from TikTok, X, Meta and other social media giants. Picture: PA

Sir Keir has previously been hesitant to support an outright ban but has signalled he will take action to curb features such as infinite scrolling that keep young users hooked to social media. Senior leaders from Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, Elon Musk’s X, Snap, TikTok, and Google – which owns YouTube – will be questioned by Sir Keir and Technology Secretary Liz Kendall on what they are doing to protect children and respond to parental concerns. Writing exclusively for LBC Opinion, the Prime Minister said: "Launched six weeks ago, we are now at the mid-way point of our national conversation on growing up in the online world. "I’ve already heard the views of parents, teenagers, academics and experts. They are clear with me that people want the benefits of technology, but not the harms that too often come with social media. "It’s a worry I’ve heard repeatedly from parents over recent weeks. They are worried about the pace of change, about a lack of control, and, above all else, about the wellbeing and safety of their children using it. "As a dad to two teenagers, I completely get that. I feel those same worries that millions of parents do. Like them, I want to know that when my kids pick up their phones, they’re not being exposed to things that can harm them, or glued to their screens by addictive design. That’s why getting this right matters so deeply to me. "In a world where technology is moving faster than ever before, it’s a challenge we must all step up to face – and that means social media companies too." Some social media firms have already ramped up protective measures such as disabling autoplay for younger users, giving parents more control over screen time and introducing curfews, but the Prime Minister has said they must go further, No 10 said.

Ronan Harris, President of EMEA for Snap Inc attended the meeting. Picture: PA

Alistair Law, TikTok Director of Public Policy and Government Affairs Northern Europe, arrives to meet Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: PA

Markus Reinisch, VP Public Policy Europe at Meta, attended the meeting. Picture: PA

A ban for under-16s has received pushback from the industry, with Google’s UK boss warning that is not the “right approach” and could push children towards more dangerous corners of the internet. Kate Alessi, managing director and vice-president of Google UK and Ireland, told the Press Association last month: “We believe blanket bans take choices away from parents and push kids out of supervised spaces.” Lord Nash, a Conservative former schools minister, has said recent court cases in the US which found social media platforms liable for designing addictive platforms and exposing children to harmful content were “game changers” for his cause of introducing an age limit.