Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson told LBC that a consultation is underway. Picture: LBC

By Alex Storey

The Education Secretary has insisted there will be no U-turn on proposed social media restrictions, claiming "change is coming".

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Bridget Phillipson told LBC that a consultation is underway to determine what the changes will look like in order to "make sure that we get this right". It comes after Education Minister Olivia Bailey told the House of Commons on Monday that social media platforms will be restricted for under-16s in Britain. Amid a consultation into measures including a full ban on under-16s using social media, it was confirmed that the government "will impose some form of age or functionality restrictions" on the sites. Read more: House of Lords vote in favour of teen social media ban for fourth time Read more: Charles’s message of unity: King aims to strengthen ties to US in speech to Congress as he calls for ‘renewal’ of the special relationship

Social media will be restricted for under-16s in Britain, education minister Olivia Bailey has told the House of Commons. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Ms Phillipson said: "On social media, you'll know that we've got a consultation that's underway at the moment. "The question is not whether we take action to keep young people safe, it's the question of what that looks like, and there are differing views amongst campaigners and families as to how we do that. "But we've been clear last night and on many occasions before that we want to protect young people from the harms that they can experience online. "Young people spend so long on social media these days. I know this is a real worry to parents, so my message is that change is coming. We just want to make sure that we get this right." The House of Commons has thrice rejected an amendment brought by Lord Nash to the Children's Wellbeing and Schools Bill, which would mandate the imposition of such a ban.

The Lords sent the amendment to the Commons for a fourth time on Monday as a standoff between the two houses continues. Speaking to Nick, the minister denied suggestions of another Labour U-turn after the party previously played down suggestions of imposing a ban. Ms Phillipson said: "What we committed to last night was to put that beyond question because people do want assurance that we're committed to delivering change. "We absolutely are, but I do recognise that there are sincerely held views amongst campaigners as to how we do this and make it work, and that's what we're determined to achieve." Tory Shadow Education Secretary, Laura Trott, said that the change in position was down to the pressure she and campaigners had put on the Government to implement a ban.

The Prime Minister hinted last week that change was coming on the matter. Picture: Alamy

She wrote on X: "Just 18 months ago, Labour said a social media ban was not something they were considering. They have now finally committed to social media restrictions for under-16s. "This is a huge victory and a pivotal moment for children across our country after months of delay and empty promises. "This is down to the courage of bereaved parents who fought not for their own children but for other people's children. They are the reason I kept fighting and the reason I would not accept a timetable that allowed the Government to avoid action in this Parliament.

Laura Trott, Shadow Secretary of State for Education, accused Labour of performing another U-turn. Picture: Alamy