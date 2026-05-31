Any new restrictions on youngsters using social media should be extended to video games, according to Dame Rachel de Souza.

The Children's Commissioner of England warned that gaming has become a problem area posing huge risks to the safety of young users.

She called for any restrictions that could be imposed on social media - which could be banned for under 16s following a Government consultation - to also apply to these platforms.

“Our boys often aren't on social media. They're often spending three or four hours a day gaming,” she warmed.

“And those games often have features that allow a 55-year-old in Arizona to come in and speak to a nine-year-old.”

“I wouldn’t be calling it a ban of children – I’d be calling it a ban and restriction on services that are not suitable for under-18s,” Dame De Souza told Sky News.

It comes after Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said a ban on social media “definitely on the table”.

Read more: Nine in 10 parents back social media ban for children, says Technology Secretary

Read more: Former Ofcom chairman suggests 'temporary' social media ban for under-16s which would be reviewed after two years