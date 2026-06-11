Paedophiles are using the 'Snapmap' feature on the platform to track down and interact with children

By Rebecca Henrys

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said social media firms “had their chance” to self-regulate as new data reveals that thousands of criminal offences have been linked to Snapchat in the last five years.

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A finger is posed next to the Snapchat app logo. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images

Asked if companies should be trusted to tackle the issue, Ms Kendall said: “They’ve had their chance. Time and time and time again, they’ve have had a chance to put this right. The question isn’t if we’re going to act, it’s how.” She added: “We’ll be coming forward with our proposals imminently … but I think about parents who are crying out for help. “They want to do the right thing, they want to make sure their children are safe, but it’s really difficult to keep on top of all of these apps. So I think the reason why parents have been so supportive of a ban is because of the simplicity. “It’s a clear message about expectations.” A Snapchat spokesperson said: “The stories shared by these families are devastating. Sexual exploitation is an abhorrent crime, and we are working hard to combat it, including by continuously evolving our safety mechanisms as criminals change their tactics. “We also work closely with the police and safety experts to keep activity like this off our platform and to bring criminals to justice. Our goal is to create a safe environment for our community.”

Secretary of State for Science, Innovation & Technology Liz Kendall addresses delegates during a session on day two of London Tech Week at Olympia Exhibition Centre on June 09, 2026. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images