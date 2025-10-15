British social media personality Big John Fisher said he is being deported from Australia after being detained over visa issues.

Fisher - who grew to internet infamy over his love of Chinese takeaways and online reviews - arrived in Western Australia on Tuesday.

Mr Fisher, known for fast food reviews online, was due to appear in Perth and Sydney as part of a scheduled tour, but was detained upon arrival.

The food influencer, known for signature catchphrase "bosh", is thought to have been held after he obtained the wrong type of visa for his visit.

In posts on Instagram, he said he was questioned by border officials for four hours in the Western Australia city of Perth and was due to fly home on Wednesday, which is his birthday, at 6.30pm local time.

"My visa was legal coming in but they are not happy with what I am doing here so they are sending me home," he said. "To be truthful, I just want to go home now.

