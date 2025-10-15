Social media star 'Big John' Fisher detained in Australia over visa error
Mr Fisher, known for fast food reviews online, was detained after landing in Australia on Tuesday
British social media personality Big John Fisher said he is being deported from Australia after being detained over visa issues.
Fisher - who grew to internet infamy over his love of Chinese takeaways and online reviews - arrived in Western Australia on Tuesday.
Mr Fisher, known for fast food reviews online, was due to appear in Perth and Sydney as part of a scheduled tour, but was detained upon arrival.
The food influencer, known for signature catchphrase "bosh", is thought to have been held after he obtained the wrong type of visa for his visit.
In posts on Instagram, he said he was questioned by border officials for four hours in the Western Australia city of Perth and was due to fly home on Wednesday, which is his birthday, at 6.30pm local time.
"My visa was legal coming in but they are not happy with what I am doing here so they are sending me home," he said. "To be truthful, I just want to go home now.
"When common sense goes out the window you lose a bit of hope with human beings.
"Well even though I am under lock and key it's my birthday, I'm still smiling and I still love Australia.
"Just can't wait to get home to my family and good old England."
An Australian Border Force said it did not comment on individual passengers because of "privacy obligations".
The social media star, who has amassed more than 680,000 followers on Instagram, went viral for his love of Chinese takeaway and is best known for shouting the catchphrase "Bosh" in all of his videos.
He regularly appears at restaurants, clubs and major events around the world.
His son Johnny Fisher, a British heavyweight boxer, posted on Instagram: "The Aussies have detained Big John and are sending him home- rumour has it they are frightened of his express pace bowling ahead of the Ashes."