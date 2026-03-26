Meta and YouTube must pay millions in damages to a 20-year-old woman after a jury decided they designed their platforms to hook young users without concern for their wellbeing.

Frances Haugen spoke to LBC. Picture: LBC

By Alex Storey

A landmark ruling which found Meta and Google liable for social media addiction could cost the companies up to a trillion dollars, a former Facebook employee has told LBC.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

She told Tonight with Andrew Marr: "The numbers we're talking about here are astronomical. You know, you can look at a single case and say, oh, it's only $6 million in damages. "But when applied across the number of children that have been harmed in the United States, we need a fraction of one per cent of children of teenagers in the US to be harmed, as this woman was, for it to equal a trillion dollars in damages. "I think the question that's going to come out is what's the alternative? Meta didn't have to give up all of its money. "It didn't have to be half as profitable to not do these damages. It needed to be five per cent less profitable. "The question is, will they be allowed to continue to operate in the face of this level of mounting accountability?" The plaintiff, whom lawyers called Kaley during the trial, said she began using YouTube at the age of six and Instagram at nine, and told the jury she was on social media "all day long" as a child. Meta and Google-owned YouTube were the two remaining defendants in the case after TikTok and Snap each settled before the trial began.

A Government consultation is also inviting views on whether there should be an Australia-style ban on children using social media. Picture: PA

Jurors listened to about a month of lawyers' arguments and evidence, and they heard from Kaley herself, as well as Meta leaders Mark Zuckerberg and Adam Mosseri. When asked by Andrew if she thinks it could reshape the industry going forward, Ms Haugen said: "I think there is a reckoning that is happening because now they see the magnitude of responsibility they may have foisted on them. "Hopefully this will encourage longer-term optimisation, not chasing just those quick hits which lead to addictive algorithms". She also agreed that a social media ban for under-16s could be the safest way forward. Ms Haugan said: "I am not a prohibitionist because I do believe that we can build social media that is safe for kids. "The challenge is in a world where they haven't shown an interest in building that social media, what do we as a society do to protect our kids until these platforms make good faith efforts to build appropriate spaces for kids online? "I think considering across the board prohibition probably is the most constructive way forward." Lawyers representing Kaley, led by Mark Lanier, were tasked with proving that the respective defendants' negligence was a substantial factor in causing Kaley's harm.