Sir Keir Starmer is under pressure to back a ban on under-16s using social media, as MPs prepare to consider proposals.

The Commons will vote on the Children's Wellbeing and Schools Bill on Wednesday after the House of Lords tabled an amendment and sent it back to the lower house.

Sir Keir is keen to move forward, with the bill currently stuck in a ping pong between the lower and upper houses - with the Lords now twice having sent it back to MPs.

Upon first inspection in January, peers approved an amendment by Conservative Lord John Nash to follow Australia's lead and ban social media use by the under-16s.

The government opposed the clause and sent it back to the Lords in March without it, only for peers to once more insert Lord Nash's amendment and return it to the Commons.

MPs will vote on this on Wednesday, and Sir Keir wants the bill to bring real change on the back of the Online Safety Act without a hold-up that such a ban on under-16 use would create.

The prime minister said: "You saw in the last government, we had an Online Safety Act, which is good, because it restricts what's available online.

"The trouble is, it took eight years from the original idea to get to an outcome; we can't have eight years when it comes to social media and whether we ban it or [put] massive restrictions in place.

"So, we've taken the powers to make sure we can act within months, not years.“

Despite this, Labour has launched a consultation into such a ban, which runs until May 26.

Follow our live updates throughout the political day as MPs vote on the Children's Wellbeing and Schools Bill.