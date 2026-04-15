LIVE: MPs to consider social media ban for under-16s
Live updates from Parliament as MPs set to consider proposal for ban on under-16s using TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and other social media sites
Sir Keir Starmer is under pressure to back a ban on under-16s using social media, as MPs prepare to consider proposals.
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The Commons will vote on the Children's Wellbeing and Schools Bill on Wednesday after the House of Lords tabled an amendment and sent it back to the lower house.
Sir Keir is keen to move forward, with the bill currently stuck in a ping pong between the lower and upper houses - with the Lords now twice having sent it back to MPs.
Upon first inspection in January, peers approved an amendment by Conservative Lord John Nash to follow Australia's lead and ban social media use by the under-16s.
The government opposed the clause and sent it back to the Lords in March without it, only for peers to once more insert Lord Nash's amendment and return it to the Commons.
MPs will vote on this on Wednesday, and Sir Keir wants the bill to bring real change on the back of the Online Safety Act without a hold-up that such a ban on under-16 use would create.
The prime minister said: "You saw in the last government, we had an Online Safety Act, which is good, because it restricts what's available online.
"The trouble is, it took eight years from the original idea to get to an outcome; we can't have eight years when it comes to social media and whether we ban it or [put] massive restrictions in place.
"So, we've taken the powers to make sure we can act within months, not years.“
Despite this, Labour has launched a consultation into such a ban, which runs until May 26.
Follow our live updates throughout the political day as MPs vote on the Children's Wellbeing and Schools Bill.
Research shows 60% of Australian under-16s still able to access social media
Three in five Australian children are still able to access social media platforms, despite under-16s being banned, a report has stated.
Research published by Sky shows that, since restrictions came in four months ago, 60% of 12-15-year-olds are still using programmes such as TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.
A spokesman for the Molly Rose Foundation, which compiled the study, said: "Proponents of a ban argue that it offers an immediate and decisive firebreak.
"But the early evidence from Australia shows it only lets tech firms off the hook and fails to give children the step change in online safety and wellbeing they need."
Arguments for and against a ban on children using social media
The government has set out arguments for and against a potential ban on under-16s using social media.
Its website states: "Those who support a ban say it would limit children’s exposure to online harms.
"Those who oppose a ban say it coud force children into less regulated online spaces where they may be at greater risk.
"Others have said it could have unintended consequences, such as limiting the ability of marginalised groups to create online communities."
Lord Nash slams government for being indecisive
Lord John Nash has said the Government is a bit indecisive and "a little frightened" of social media companies in its failure to back his amendment to ban under-16s from using the platforms.
The Conservative peer told LBC's Nick Ferrari: "The government frankly is a bit indecisive as we know they are very much behind the a ball in terms of their thinking on this. They weren't really engaged with this until we brought it to their attention.
"And they may be a little frightened of the companies but the government acted really quite decisively on pornography, they acted decisively on unification apps."