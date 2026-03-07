Murderer and rapist Anthony Russell, 43, reportedly shouted “I’ve done it, I’ve done it” after Huntley was attacked

Ian Huntley. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Ian Huntley, a former school caretaker who murdered two 10-year-old schoolgirls in Soham, has died after his life support was turned off in the wake of a prison attack.

The 52-year-old suffered severe brain trauma in the attack at HMP Frankland, Durham, on February 26. The former school caretaker, who murdered 10-year-olds Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in 2002, had been kept on life support in hospital after being hit repeatedly over the head by an inmate armed with a metal bar. Huntley’s life support was switched off at lunchtime on Friday after brain tests showed he was in a vegetative state. The attack left Huntley blind, reports claimed, with sources saying: “Huntley never recovered from the battering and never stood much of a chance of doing so.” Read more: Named and pictured: Twisted triple murderer who 'bludgeoned' child killer Ian Huntley in prison attack

The former school caretaker, who murdered 10-year-olds Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in 2002. Picture: PA

Murderer and rapist Anthony Russell, 43, reportedly shouted “I’ve done it, I’ve done it” after Huntley was attacked in the recycling area of the prison. After the attack, Huntley’s only daughter, Samantha Bryan, 27, told The Sun on Sunday of her father: “There’s a special place in hell waiting for him.” Huntley murdered Holly and Jessica after they left a family barbecue to buy sweets in Soham, Cambridgeshire, on August 4 2002.

Ian Huntley was attacked in the workshop of the maximum security Frankland prison. Picture: PA