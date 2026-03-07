Soham killer Ian Huntley dies after prison attack that 'split his head in two'
Murderer and rapist Anthony Russell, 43, reportedly shouted “I’ve done it, I’ve done it” after Huntley was attacked
Ian Huntley, a former school caretaker who murdered two 10-year-old schoolgirls in Soham, has died after his life support was turned off in the wake of a prison attack.
Listen to this article
The 52-year-old suffered severe brain trauma in the attack at HMP Frankland, Durham, on February 26.
The former school caretaker, who murdered 10-year-olds Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in 2002, had been kept on life support in hospital after being hit repeatedly over the head by an inmate armed with a metal bar.
Huntley’s life support was switched off at lunchtime on Friday after brain tests showed he was in a vegetative state.
The attack left Huntley blind, reports claimed, with sources saying: “Huntley never recovered from the battering and never stood much of a chance of doing so.”
Read more: Named and pictured: Twisted triple murderer who 'bludgeoned' child killer Ian Huntley in prison attack
Murderer and rapist Anthony Russell, 43, reportedly shouted “I’ve done it, I’ve done it” after Huntley was attacked in the recycling area of the prison.
After the attack, Huntley’s only daughter, Samantha Bryan, 27, told The Sun on Sunday of her father: “There’s a special place in hell waiting for him.”
Huntley murdered Holly and Jessica after they left a family barbecue to buy sweets in Soham, Cambridgeshire, on August 4 2002.
He dumped their bodies in a ditch.
Following today's news, a Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “The murders of Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman remains one of the most shocking and devastating cases in our nation’s history, and our thoughts are with their families.”
A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: “A man who was attacked at HMP Frankland in Durham last week has died in hospital this morning.
“Ian Huntley, 52, was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an incident in the workshop on the morning of Thursday, February 26.
“A police investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing.
“A file is being prepared for the Crown Prosecution Service for consideration for charges.”