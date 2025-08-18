Soho House has agreed to be bought by a consortium led by hotel group MCR, in a deal which will value the private members’ club business at $2.7billion (£2 billion).

The hospitality group, which is based in London but listed on the New York Stock Exchange, confirmed that shareholders in Soho House & Co will receive $9 (£6.64) per share in the business.

New York-based hotel giant MCR will be part of a group also including private equity firm Apollo and existing shareholders Ron Burkle and Yucaipa, which will take the business private.

It said Ashton Kutcher, the A-list actor turned tech investor, will also invest in the business and join its board of directors.

Andrew Carnie, chief executive of Soho House & Co, said: “This transaction reflects the strong confidence our existing and incoming shareholders have in the future of Soho House & Co, and the transformation we’ve led since becoming a public company.

“Since our IPO in 2021, we’ve focused on building a stronger, more resilient business.”

