A detective constable has been sacked after going to a members’ club, a fancy restaurant and a pub during a covert surveillance mission.

A misconduct panel ruled that Matthew Roberts, of Thames Valley Police, misused a “sensitive" police van, socialised and failed to follow instructions while on an operation "targeting serious and organised criminality involving human trafficking and modern slavery.

Roberts admitted that he drove an off-duty colleague to and from a private appointment on March 10, 2025.

The same day, he was told to stay near the police van and keep a low profile.

Instead, he took the Tube to White City in west London, where he went to the exclusive members’ club Soho House.

He then met the same colleague, who was described as an "experienced and trustworthy officer", at a cafe in the area before going to a pub in South Kensington.

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