Solar enthusiasts have been told to travel to south-western parts of the UK to see the biggest solar eclipse in decades

Astronomers have stressed that all eclipse observers must wear solar eclipse protection glasses if they want to witness the phenomenon. Picture: Getty

By Sophie Clark

The Met Office has revealed the best locations to view the UK’s fullest solar eclipse for the next 54 – with Devon and Cornwall the top destinations for the event.

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More than 90% of the sun will be obscured by the moon between 6.17pm and 8.06pm on Wednesday, August 12, the most it has been blocked above UK skies since the total eclipse in 1999. Western regions of Devon, Cornwall and the westernmost parts of Pembrokeshire in Wales are set to see the eclipse at its fullest, with a range of 94% to 96% of the sun obscured by the moon. Plymouth in particular is forecast to see the moon cover 94.66% of the sun at 7.16pm on Wednesday, according to the Met Office. The rest of Wales, Northern Ireland, parts of the West Midlands and the South West, and the westernmost parts of Scotland can expect to see 92% to 94% solar coverage. In Cardiff, the moon is forecast to obscure 93.24% of the sun at 7.13pm while in Belfast it will cover 93.09% of the sun at 7.08pm. Read more: When is the solar eclipse, the biggest since 1999, set to be seen in the UK? Read more: Pentagon releases fresh tranche of UFO files

Sunspots Visible Ahead Of The August 2026 Total Solar Eclipse. Picture: Getty

Skygazers in the rest of the UK will likely see the moon obscure 90% to 92% of the sun – with 91.79% expected in Birmingham at 7.12pm, 91.41% in London at 7.13pm, 90.74% in Inverness at 7.03pm, 90.71% in Edinburgh at 7.06pm and 90.22% in Newcastle at 7.07pm. Those most keen to catch a sight of the fullest possible solar eclipse should avoid the easternmost parts of the UK, where only 88% to 90% of solar coverage is expected. These include the coasts of Norfolk, Yorkshire and Aberdeenshire, as well as the Orkney and Shetland Islands.Those who are keen to see the total eclipse will have to travel out of the UK to either Reykjavik in Iceland or any of the Spanish cities of A Coruna, Oviedo, Zaragoza, Bilbao, and Valencia. The Royal Greenwich Observatory has warned the public that regular sunglasses are not a safe enough method to view the cosmic phenomenon. Imo Bell, a planetarium astronomer at the observatory, previously told the Press Association: “It’s not a total eclipse, but over 90% is really exciting. We’re not going to get one this good for a really long time. "So, it’s important not to miss it, and to be prepared. You can’t just go out and expect to have a look because it’s really dangerous for your eyes."

Protective glasses are a safety necessity for the solar eclipse. Picture: Getty

“You can use solar eclipse glasses, which are very, very different from sunglasses – they block out so much light that you can’t see anything through them except the sun, because that’s how much light they need to block for the damaging light of the sun to be safe to view," added Bell. “Ideally a solar telescope is an amazing way to witness it, and if you don’t have one of them then you can look into whether your local astronomy society is doing any events. "And if all else fails, you can project the image of the eclipse using a household item like a colander which has lots of holes in – point the colander towards the Sun with your back facing it, and in the shadow of the colander you’ll be able to see the eclipse in the holes, which is really cool."