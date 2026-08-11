Octopus Energy emailed customers urging them to “switch off, head outside and be in nature”. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The UK’s biggest household energy supplier has urged customers to use less electricity during the UK’s largest solar eclipse in 30 years, warning that solar power will “plummet”.

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More than 90% of the sun will be obscured by the moon between 6.17pm and 8.06pm on Wednesday, the most it has been blocked above UK skies since the total eclipse in 1999. On Tuesday, Octopus Energy emailed customers urging them to “switch off, head outside and be in nature”, and cut down on electricity consumption between 6pm and 8pm on Wednesday. In the email, the company said: “While the moon is blocking the sun, solar generation will plummet at the same time as home energy demand spikes. Read More: Astronomy fans travel for miles as retailers sell out of solar eclipse glasses Read More: When is the solar eclipse in the UK? How to catch rare event this week

Solar eclipse safety glasses. Picture: Alamy

“By powering down together in saving sessions like this one, we can help take the strain off the grid and avoid the need to switch on extra fossil fuels.” On its website, Octopus Energy said Wednesday’s eclipse falls at a “very busy time” for power consumption in the UK as people tend to use a lot of electricity in the evenings to make dinner, boil the kettle and watch television. The company added: “Currently, the UK has to fire up extra fossil-fuel run power stations to satisfy everyone’s energy needs at the busiest times of day, which is very expensive and causes lots of emissions.” Octopus supplies power to more than 10 million homes in Britain.

Wednesday’s eclipse falls at a “very busy time” for power consumption in the UK as people tend to use a lot of electricity in the evenings. Picture: Alamy