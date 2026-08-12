People desperate not to miss out on the once-in-a-generation spectacle formed vast queues at shops in London as they tried to get their hands on special glasses to watch the solar eclipse safely

"I felt bad taking the money. It feels like taking advantage," he said. Picture: Alamy / LBC

By Alice Padgett

An accidental entrepreneur has made £280 after selling just seven pairs of eclipse glasses he mistakenly ordered last week - as many wait for hours in the hope of buying glasses to watch tonight's solar eclipse safely.

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Emmanuel told LBC he accidentally ordered eight pairs of eclipse glasses for £20 last week, in preparation for the solar event. He was going to return them yesterday, until he saw social media videos of people queueing around the block to buy them. When Emmanuel got to the shop at Aldgate East, he quickly found people would spend a lot to safely watch the eclipse. One woman paid £10, three paid £40, then another went for £50, then the glasses, which he was going to give to his friend, went for a whopping £100. "I felt bad taking the money. It feels like taking advantage," he admitted. However, he did say he wanted to do something "decent" with the profit, like donate it. Read more: All you need to know about tonight's solar eclipse - exact times and how to watch it safely Read more: Astronomy fans travel for miles as retailers sell out of solar eclipse glasses

Meanwhile, Videos posted on social media show queues of hundreds of people waiting outside shops in London and elsewhere in the country - with some people saying they had waiting as long as five and a half hours. At the 24-hour Am2Pm convenience store on Whitechapel High Street in east London a queue of several hundred people snaked down streets for hundreds of metres.

People queue for eclipse glasses at Old Spitalfields market. Picture: getty

Millions of people are planning to watch the rare celestial event tonight with the moon due to cover as much as 92% of the sun - but specialist glasses to watch the event safely are in short supply.

Hundreds of people lining up outside a shop in London to get hold of a pair of safety glasses. Picture: Social Media

One individual who joined the queue posted online that they had waited for over five hours to get a pair of the glasses. The wrote: "waited for 5.5hrs, made some new friends, watched some fights, saw a police chase. Overall 9/10 experience. "Was told that Royal Observatory and Maritime museum are completely sold out, there’s a spot in Spitalfields that should have some tomorrow at an unknown time, but am2pm had 15k from 11pm and theyre open all night. Stay safe out there!"

A huge queue for solar eclipse glasses in Weymouth. Picture: getty

Another person posted online: "6pm and an estimated 2/1/2 hours to go until the next batch of eclipse solar glasses arrive at Am2Pm shop in Whitechapel." Another person posted a picture of the enormous queue and wrote: "Got mine yesterday from the Whitechapel shop that has had massive queues outside it today."

got mine yesterday from the Whitechapel shop that has had massive queues outside it today pic.twitter.com/w8YWeJAVxA — bat020 (@bat020) August 11, 2026

How to safely watch the eclipse There are several indirect ways to watch the solar eclipse if you do not have any special glasses or filters for a camera or binoculars. The American Astronomical Society has created a guide on how to create an eclipse projector, "which has a small opening (for example, a hole punched in an index card) and projects an image of the sun onto a nearby surface".You should not look at the sun through the pinhole, the sun should be at your back when doing the projector method. The Royal Museums Greenwich will be hosting a livestream for safe watching of the eclipse, it will be live on YouTube and Facebook from 6.10pm. Royal Astronomical Society President Professor Jim Wild said: "I would encourage everyone to enjoy the spectacle safely. "Never look directly at the sun without appropriate solar viewing equipment. Certified eclipse glasses, specially designed solar filters for telescopes and binoculars, or indirect methods such as pinhole projectors are all safe ways to observe the event. "With the right precautions, this eclipse promises to be an inspiring experience for seasoned astronomers and first-time skywatchers alike."

A third posted: "There aren’t many things that astonish me any more. "But this is one. I have never stood in a queue in a fraction of this. "What do you think they are queuing for in a corner shop in Whitechapel, London yesterday??" One person shared a note that was passed down the length of the queue by a shopkeeper at Am2Pm which read: "Maximum 5" per customer. "Estimated delivery 10,000 on way 1hour. 11pm 5,000. "Pass to back of line. Bags delayed at Heathrow but on way. "£9.99."

Queues have snaked around shops and stalls at other locations including Old Spitalfields Market, Bond Street, Wimbledon, Arsenal and Greenwich.

There aren’t many things that astonish me any more.



But this is one. I have never stood in a queue in a fraction of this.



What do you think they are queuing for in a corner shop in Whitechapel, London yesterday?? pic.twitter.com/iQIEKVDgBv — Miss Jo (@therealmissjo) August 12, 2026