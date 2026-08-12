People gather to observe the total solar eclipse at El Monte De San Pedro park in Coruna, Spain. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A stunning solar eclipse has brought the world to a standstill as millions across the world gathered to watch the once in a generation solar event.

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Crowds of people could be seen at viewing spots in different locations – including the Royal Observatory Greenwich, London, Calton Hill, Edinburgh, and outside Queen’s University in Belfast on Wednesday evening.

A man holds up special sunglasses while preparing to watch total solar eclipse from Puente de Piedra bridge in Saragossa, Spain. Picture: Getty

More than 90% of the Sun is set to be obscured by the Moon, the most it has been blocked above UK skies since the total eclipse in 1999.

People gather in El Cerro del Tio Pio park in Madrid. Picture: Getty

Others brought their own chairs, while photographers could be seen with cameras.

Passengers on board the Ambassador cruise ship Ambition watching the start of the total solar eclipse off the coast of Greenland. Picture: Alamy

Footage shared on social media showed a long queue of people in Goring, West Sussex, appearing to wait for glasses being handed out to view the eclipse.

Gwen Carey, and Anne Carey from North Nottinghamshire watch the solar eclipse during day three of the European Athletics Championships 2026. Picture: Getty

Convenience stores, national parks and the Royal Greenwich Observatory all exhausted their glasses supplies ahead of the eclipse, which will be the country’s fullest for the next 54 years.

People watch the solar eclipse in Paris. Picture: Alamy

The Royal Greenwich Observatory said it had sold approximately 15,000 pairs of eclipse glasses, a sellout, in the last month.

People watching the solar eclipse using special glasses in Tynemouth. Picture: Alamy

Dhara Patel, who is a space expert at the National Space Centre, said some people may be overcome by emotion while watching the eclipse. Speaking at the UK’s largest space attraction in Leicester, she told the Press Association: “For a lot of people, it can be a little bit of an emotional event. “I’ve seen previously people being drawn to tears or just have a really good moment within themselves where they realise they’re seeing or witnessing something… you’ve never seen before in your life.”

Some people aboard a boat observe the total solar eclipse at La Albufera coastal lagoon in Valencia. Picture: Getty

John Lewis said colander sales have increased nearly 40% compared to last year, as Nasa recommends the kitchen item as a way to watch the eclipse by viewing the shadows it casts on the ground. A spokesperson said: “Colander sales have surged nearly 40% compared to last year, as shoppers prepare for tonight’s eclipse. “We’ve still got plenty of stock for anyone wanting to view this solar phenomenon safely, and, unlike eclipse glasses, you can use it to strain your spaghetti for dinner afterwards.”

People use protective glasses to watch a partial solar eclipse at The National Observatory and Planetarium of Kosovo. Picture: Getty

Imo Bell, a planetarium astronomer at the Royal Greenwich Observatory, said: “You can project the image of the eclipse using a household item like a colander which has lots of holes in, point the colander towards the sun with your back facing it, and in the shadow of the colander you’ll be able to see the eclipse in the holes, which is really cool.”