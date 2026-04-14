Households could be paid to run appliances like washing machines, dishwashers and charging electric vehicles at certain times.

Excess solar power is threatening to spark instablity in the UK power grid this summer. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Britons could be paid to use excess power on sunny days as energy bosses draw up plans to prevent the electricity grid from being overwhelmed by solar power this summer.

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The National Energy System Operator (Neso) warned in its summer outlook it will need to use “more tools, more often” to maintain stability in power networks during periods of sunny weather, which could spark surges in energy generation. Power stations could also face unprecedented orders to temporarily shut down their operations under the plans. Meanwhile, the Iran war will send prices surging due to the UK’s reliance on gas, the outlook published on Tuesday warned. But it said electricity is likely to be in ample supply this summer due to the country’s vast solar power network. However, Neso has warned excessive solar use and “low demand” periods make the grid unstable and harder to manage. Read more: Britons turn to solar power to ‘insulate’ against oil and gas chaos, says E.On Read more: Gas supplies ‘can meet British demand over summer’ despite Iran war disruption

Ed Miliband, Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, is spearheading an expansion if the coutry's solar power network. Picture: Getty

As a result, it is making changes to its Demand Flexibility Service (DFS) “to encourage consumers and industry to shift their energy use to times when weather conditions result in excess supply”. This could mean “running appliances like washing machines or dishwashers and charging electric vehicles” at certain times. Britain is also expected to have sufficient gas supply to meet demand from households and businesses this summer despite prices surging amid the conflict in the Middle East, according to the country’s gas system operator. National Gas said gas stocks in the UK will even be full enough to allow some supplies to be exported to mainland Europe.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves. Picture: Getty